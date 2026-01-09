Fact Check: Virat Kohli met adult star Kendra Lust? Netizens claim it is…

Virat Kohli and adult star Kendra Lust's picture has been going viral. Is it real or fake, here is the truth.

Legendary cricketer Virat Kohli once again found his way to be in the news after adult star Kendra Lust posted a photo of herself with the star player. The internet went into a frenzy ever since the picture was shared on Instagram. Virat, who spent most of his time in London with family after retiring from two formats of the game, was snapped with the actress in an undisclosed location. The actress shared the fan moment with her fans on Instagram and wrote, “Unexpected meetups are always the best — such an inspiration and truly down-to-earth ✨” #kendralust #virat #viratkohli #india unitedkingdom & #PeoplesChamp.”

How fans reacted to Kendra Lust’s post

The actress was seen donning a blue t-shirt as she posed for the camera with Virat. On the other hand, the cricketer looked handsome as ever as he Jacket and back tshirt with a maroon cap. The post received over 280k till now and has been going viral rapidly. A user said, “Eveyone we meet in life , is meant for a purpose, the good people give us great memories, the bad people are lessons learned!” Another wrote, “Just take Indian citizenship , We mean it, We love you.” A comment read, “Is it real or AI Generated???” Another user commented, “Ai or what.” A netizen wrote, “Unexpected collab.” Another caption read, “anushka sharma clicking the photo?” A netizen commented, “Everything is okay but who gave you the idea to post @karanaujla 's song.” A user mentioned, “AI IS GETTING TOO FAR.”

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendra Lust® (@kendralust)

As many netizens noted that the picture is AI-generated, it can be confirmed that the picture is indeed made with an AI tool, as there is no proof of the two stars meeting each other. Kendra has been doing this lately. She has reportedly shared several AI-generated pictures and videos on social media. Previously, she shared a similar AI-generated image with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Talking about Virat Kohli’s work, he will be back in action with the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, which is slated to start in Vadodara on Sunday. For the unversed, the cricketer has been in terrific form lately and has made his much-awaited return in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He smashed 131 against Andhra and 77 against Gujarat. He was also given the title of player of the series against South Africa after scoring 302 runs, including consecutive hundreds.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more