Fans react as Samay Raina CONFIRMS Alia Bhatt on India’s Got Latent 2: ‘Netflix ka set tutega ab’

Read further to know all about India's Got Latent season 1 controversy explained, what Ranveer Allahabadia said and why episodes were deleted, where you can watch it now?

Fans react as Samay Raina CONFIRMS Alia Bhatt on ‘India’s Got Latent 2’: ‘Netflix ka set tutega ab’

After a rollercoaster year, controversies, vanishing episodes, a national comedy tour, Samay Raina’s finally back. Guess what, He’s teaming up with Netflix and YouTube for the big return. Samay broke the news on YouTube with a thumbnail packed with big names: Alia, Sharvari, Balraj Singh Ghai, and Aashish Solanki grinning alongside him. On Instagram, he tagged the actors with a simple: “Are we ready to start the show?” They’re pulling out all the stops to promote their new action flick, Alpha, which hits theaters July 3. Set leaks already sparked rumors, but now it’s all official.

The Internet Loses Its Mind

Fans have been waiting for this. One jumped in with, “Bro got banned, deleted the whole season, and came back with a Netflix deal. Absolute peak internet culture.” Someone else chimed in, “The greatest comeback in Indian digital content. Period.” Everyone’s bracing for Samay’s trademark roasts especially now with Alia in the mix. “Alia ke saamne Dhurandhar joke to pakka hoga isme,” one user joked. And of course: “Netflix ka set tutega ab.”

Why Season 1 Blew Up

Season 1 didn’t end quietly. A comment from guest Ranveer Allahabadia went viral for all the wrong reasons. Suddenly, there was outrage everywhere, FIRs, and every social feed was ripping into the panel. After a legal barrage and fan fury, Samay just pulled the plug, he wiped the entire season from YouTube overnight. Panelists got trolled, brands backed away, and Samay disappeared online.

Still Standing, The ‘Still Alive’ Tour

But he didn’t stay down. Instead, Samay took chaos onstage with his stand-up special, Still Alive. He toured city after city, cracking jokes about the controversy, FIRs, even being 'canceled.' Audiences packed in. People called it his most honest material yet. Fast-forward to a few weeks ago, he drops Still Alive on YouTube for free. It racked up millions of views, putting him right back in the spotlight.

From Cancellation to Netflix

Getting canceled didn’t end his story, it sort of supercharged it. Netflix jumped onboard and signed up India’s Got Latent 2 for both its platform and YouTube. It’s rare to see a creator bounce back this big after a dust-up like that. This season’s production is sharper but Samay says that wild, unpredictable energy is here to stay. And with Netflix, he’s got even bigger guests, starting with Alia and Sharvari.

What’s Coming In Episode 1

The debut drops June 20 at 7 PM IST. Expect raw banter, crowd work, and Samay’s no-filter roasting style. Since Alpha launches in July, you know the questions are coming: action scenes, chemistry, and definitely some Dhurandhar jokes.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

