Fans REACT as V’s concert moment trends for all the wrong reasons

BTS' V is in the spotlight after a clip from the group's ARIRANG world tour took over social media. Read further to know why everyone's disgusted by his behaviour and what did he actually do?

Fans REACT as V’s concert moment trends for all the wrong reasons

BTS’ V is in the spotlight after a clip from the group’s ARIRANG world tour took over social media. At a recent U.S. concert, someone filmed V reacting to the lyric, “It’s so tight” he pointed to his pants as the line played. People online jumped on it. Some felt the gesture crossed a line and called it “inappropriate” or even “sexual harassment.” Others? They just saw it as a playful moment pretty normal for a concert, really. Fans argued that idols often play up lyrics with exaggerated gestures to work the crowd. The video, only 15 seconds long, already has millions of views, and the comment sections are a mess of support and criticism. So far, neither V nor HYBE has said anything about it.

Kim Taehyung “V” to most has been with BTS since 2013. He isn’t just a singer; he’s a dancer and one of the group's most recognizable faces. Over the years, V’s built up a serious solo career, too. His debut album, Layover, came out in 2023, broke all sorts of sales records, and landed in the top 3 on the Billboard 200. He’s known for a deep voice, a style that leans jazz, and a fashion sense that gets attention every time. Oh, and he’s acted before, he was in the K-drama Hwarang back in 2016.

This latest drama comes as BTS is deep into their ARIRANG world tour, their first big run together since 2022. The tour itself is massive, stadiums packed from North America to Asia. They're mixing fan favorites from years past with tracks from their new album, Chapter 3: ECHO, which just broke their own Spotify records and hit No. 1 on iTunes in over 90 countries. People are loving the concert visuals, too: huge LED floors, Korean-themed set pieces, and solo stages for every member. V’s solo stage has been getting lots of love, especially the live band versions of his Layover songs.

Imagine if a girl group member pointed at her genitals like this? Not to mention that he looks dumb asf. pic.twitter.com/WqbyLJ0NlZ — ꪑꪶρ (@maanonliplumper) May 1, 2026

One thing fans in India can’t ignore, there’s still no India date on this tour schedule. The closest shows for South Asian fans are in Bangkok and Singapore. HYBE hasn’t added any stops or given a reason for leaving India out so far, even though Indian ARMY have been trending hashtags and pushing for a date in Mumbai or Delhi. For now, nothing’s confirmed.

BTS wraps up the U.S. leg of ARIRANG in May and heads to Europe right after. Whether this clip changes anything about future shows, no one knows yet. But if ticket sales are anything to go by, the tour’s not slowing down anytime soon.

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