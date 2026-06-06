Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh may part ways over Don 3, trade analyst Taran Adarsh says rift ‘beyond control’

Read further on IMPAA's probe into the Don 3 row and the creative differences behind Ranveer Singh's exit.

Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh may part ways over Don 3, trade says rift ‘Beyond control’

Don 3 is stuck in limbo, and things aren’t looking any better. What began as a creative clash between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh has ballooned into a messy fight that now involves industry groups and worker associations. If you talk to people in the trade, most agree, the rift has grown too wide, and nobody’s sure what comes next for the film.

Why Did Ranveer Walk Away?

People close to the project say it came down to creative differences. Ranveer wasn’t happy with the way the script kept changing. He felt the story wasn’t ready, and he eventually called it quits. On the flip side, Farhan’s team insists they moved ahead only after Ranveer gave them the green light, something Ranveer flatly denies. He claims his concerns kept getting ignored.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh didn’t sugarcoat it when he spoke to NDTV. He basically said both sides should’ve just sat down and sorted things out. But now? He thinks it’s gone too far. “If you ask me,” he said, “I’d want Ranveer and Farhan to talk it out. But honestly, it looks like they’ll go their own ways, at least for now.”

Trade View: Too Late For A Patch-Up?

No one knows except Farhan. He calls the shots. He could cast someone new, shelve the whole thing, or shift his focus to something else entirely. Adarsh figures Farhan is either looking for a fresh face, working on another project, or maybe planning to return to acting. At this point, Farhan hasn’t said a word publicly.

What’s Next For Don 3? Only Farhan Knows

Now, the dispute has landed at the doorstep of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association. IMPAA president Abhay Sinha says they’ll look over pre-production costs and Ranveer’s contract before making a decision. “The association will investigate how much money went into pre-production and what’s in Ranveer’s contract. Only then will we decide what to do,” Sinha said. He was clear: Farhan’s team has already handed over their paperwork, and IMPAA plans to stay neutral. “We don’t just support producers. We support whoever is right.”

FWICE Lifts Ban On Ranveer

One thing did get sorted, FWICE, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, just lifted its non-cooperation ban on Ranveer. So that part’s wrapped up. It’s still up in the air. Both Farhan and Ranveer seem to be moving on, and nobody knows who’ll step into Don’s shoes or if the third film will ever get made.

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