Farhan Akhtar SPOTTED in Mumbai, dodges cameras amid Don 3 row with Ranveer Singh

Read further to watch the viral video of Farhan Akhtar avoiding paparazzi amid Don 3 row.

Farhan Akhtar SPOTTED in Mumbai, dodges cameras amid Don 3 row with Ranveer Singh

Farhan Akhtar finally stepped out in public after all the Don 3 drama exploded. Honestly, he wasn’t up for photos, and you could tell. Tuesday evening in Mumbai, there he was, first time out since the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) dropped their indefinite non-cooperation order against Ranveer Singh.

What’s Happening With Don 3?

Farhan complained that Ranveer pulled out of Don 3 just days before filming started. That sudden exit apparently hit the team hard, causing some serious financial losses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Somebody caught Farhan on camera as he arrived. He got out of his car and went straight inside, no stopping, no smile, no comment. Just quick and focused. Fans noticed, and yeah, the clip flew around pretty fast. People are saying things look tense behind the scenes. Farhan still hasn’t said a word publicly about the Don 3 mess. No statement, no social media post, nothing. That Tuesday sighting was the first anyone saw him since FWICE made its move. Ranveer Singh? He’s quiet too.

Don 3 has been in the news for ages. Ranveer was supposed to take over from Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don, and, honestly, folks were pretty divided about that. Then came rumors about delays and script changes, and now this controversy. FWICE’s directive means their members won’t work with Ranveer until this gets sorted out, so the project’s future feels pretty uncertain. For now, Farhan’s staying away from the cameras, and keeping his distance from all the controversy, too.

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