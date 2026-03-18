Fashion influencer Aysegul Eraslan dies after alleging family violence

Aysegul Eraslan, who was a well-known fashion influencer and designer from Turkey, passed away at the age of 27. Police are investigating the case as a suspicious death.

The unexpected passing of Aysegul Eraslan at the age of 27 created a major impact on all the people who knew her. She established herself as a prominent Turkish fashion influencer and designer through her appearance on the reality show Iste Benim Stilim. Her body was discovered at her residence in Istanbul on March 13, 2026. The news created a deep shock for her family, friends, and fans. The authorities treat the case as a suspicious death, which requires their investigation.

How did Aysegul Eraslan die?

According to the report, when Aysegul Eraslan was not picking up the phone, her family members reached her house. When the door did not open, the police were called, after which the officers went inside and found her dead. A blood-stained note was also found at the spot. Initial investigation suggested that she first slit her wrist and then hanged herself with a belt on the stairs. However, the police have clarified that there is only a preliminary estimate and the investigation is ongoing to confirm the real cause.

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Who saw Aysegul Eraslan alive for the last time?

Another important aspect in the case came to light when CCTV footage showed actor Sunay Kurtulus entering her house. He was said to have arrived there about an hour before her death. He was questioned by the police and later let off. He said that there was a minor argument between the two, and when he left, Aysegul Eraslan was alive. Police have also detained some people for spreading false information, as there were various speculations about the incident.

What did Aysegul Eraslan say about violence?

A few hours before her death, Aysegul Eraslan had shared some emotional and disturbing posts on social media. In these posts, she had mentioned domestic violence and lack of parental love in her life. Describing herself as a good human being, she said that he has never harmed anyone. In her last message, she also appealed to her followers to take care of their pet dogs. After the incident came to light, the matter has taken a serious turn.

In her words: "There are things I could not share with you, things you didn't know, things I never told you. The only thing I know is that I was a very good person. I never wronged anyone...I have never known the love of a mother or a father and...raised with a great deal of violence."

All about Aysegul Eraslan

Aysegul Eraslan was known for her work and ran her own Haute Couture brand in Istanbul. She also participated in big events such as Fashion Week Turkey 2023. Apart from that, she was also famous for her travel content and recently shared glimpses of her trips to Egypt and Los Angeles.

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