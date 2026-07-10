Flashback Friday: When The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan met Kamal Haasan

Let's take a trip down memory lane to the time Kamal Haasan met The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan in 2018. Read ahead to know more about this iconic interaction of the entertainment world.

Flashback Friday: When The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan met Kamal Haasan

The most coveted director worldwide has to be Christopher Nolan. As Nolan is coming to India for The Odyssey premiere, this won’t be the first time the Interstellar director has been seen in our country. If we go down memory lane, in 2018, Christopher Nolan met filmmaker-politician Kamal Hassan at an event in Mumbai. This event was a part of the four-day tour to India which Nolan was a part of. The two had a chat about movies and cinema as they both were from the same creative industry. To know more about their interaction, let’s dive in to know all about the time Kamal Haasan met The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan in 2018 here.

Kamal Haasan met Christopher Nolan in 2018

With The Odyssey premier happening in Mumbai today, what many Nolan fans might not know is that this isn’t the first visit of the famed director to India. Back in 2018, Christopher Nolan came to India for a four-day tour as a part of the ‘Reframing The Future of Film’. This was an initiative which was aimed at supporting the cause of film preservation and restoration. To attend this tour, Nolan arrived in Mumbai along with his wife Emma Thomas. The couple’s four children, Magnus, Flora, Rory and Oliver, accompanied their parents for this tour.

During the tour, Christopher Nolan met Kamal Hassan at a dinner party. Hassan talked about his meeting with the British director on his X account. His X post read, “Met Mr. Christopher Nolan. Apologized for seeing Dunkirk in the digital format and, in return, am sending Hey Ram in digital format for him to see. Was surprised to know he had seen Paapanaasam. ?”

Met Mr.Christopher Nolan. Apologized for seeing Dunkirk in the digital format and in return am sending Hey Ram in digital format for him to see. Was surprised to know he had seen Paapanaasam. ? pic.twitter.com/iTPgQOZCMH — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 30, 2018

According to media reports, Christopher Nolan was invited by filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the founder of Film Heritage Foundation.

About Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

From 2018 to 2026, Nolan is returning to India for a premiere event for his upcoming project, The Odyssey. This grand premiere event will be held over two days in Mumbai. Along with the famed Inception director, he will be accompanied by The Odyssey producer and his wife, Emaa Thomas. They will be joined by two leads from the star-studded cast, Matt Damon and Tom Holland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odyssey Movie (@theodysseymovie)

The story of this historical epic is inspired by Homer’s book The Odyssey. You will get to see the legendary Greek King Odysseus (Matt Damon) as he takes on a perilous, decade-long journey home after the Trojan War. From battling mythical monsters, gods, and his own hubris, we follow King Odysseus as he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Tom Holland), who are desperately trying to defend their throne from greedy suitors in Ithaca.

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