Former BigHit Director claims BTS RM’s outburst exposes HYBE’s toxic corporate culture, says 'Massive internal...'

Recently, BTS held a live broadcast with all seven members, receiving huge attention online from fans. RM expressed deep frustration over BTS's 2025 inactivity and called on HYBE to show the members "more affection" and care. His candid remarks, were supported by a former BigHit director,

By: Gurnoor Sahni  |  Published: December 22, 2025 3:35 PM IST

BTS had been making solo appearances here and there after their mandatory military service got over, but all of them were not seen together until recently. BTS held a live show with all seven members, which left fans super excited but one thing caught a lot of attention. Leader RM’s statement regarding the company went viral.
He said, “I wish our company would care for us more. I don’t usually say things like this. I wish they would look out for us.”

Former BigHit employee’s reaction to RM’s statement

With this, ex BigHit Music director, Elly Chae left a message online regarding RM’s remarks.
“I didn’t personally witness it, but as a former BigHit employee, I was shocked by Namjoon’s remarks. For an artist to make such a bold statement suggests a massive internal problem. If the members had chosen to enlist individually rather than together, the enlistment period and post-discharge schedule would have already been established, with some of it already underway. The company probably hoped all seven would enlist simultaneously, but an agreement wasn’t reached.
At a time when everyone should be actively promoting and building up to a world tour right after their military discharge…the ongoing issues with NJZ (NewJeans) and CEO Min, the ongoing prosecution into Bang’s IPO, and the ongoing marketing and promotion of new groups like CORTIS…as multiple incidents are occurring, BTS must’ve felt like they were constantly being pushed back. Given the nature of the company, it cannot properly function without the confirmation of the chairman, regardless of the organization’s size.
From the company’s perspective, the original seven members, who are the foundation of the company, still need to generate revenue. Still, as far as I know, many employees who were performing their jobs properly have quit, leaving only executives who are involved in politics, so I’m not sure about all this.”
— Elly Chae

Netizens reaction

Some netizen posted, “Armys blindly defending bighit or hybe over RM is insane.. you’ve not watched his lives? He even talked how everything has changed the company… he feels pressured & frustrated.. even if it wasn’t serious HYBE SHOULD PRIORITISE BTS there’s nothing wrong with armys demanding it!”

Another posted, “These were the boys who put hybe on the map, basically making it what we see it today. The company needs to get their act together.”

Netizens agreed that the company needed to make some drastic changes in order to survive.

