Who was Pahlaj Nihalani? Former CBFC chief and veteran producer DIES at 76

Veteran producer and former CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani passed away at 76 after a prolonged illness. The filmmaker behind Aankhen and Govinda's debut breathed his last in Mumbai.

Pahlaj Nihalani DIES at 76

Pahlaj Nihalani DIES at 76: Pahlaj Nihalani, a veteran film producer and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), passed away this morning at his residence in Mumbai. He was 76. According to sources, Nihalani had been battling a prolonged illness and had been in and out of the hospital in recent months.

Pahlaj Nihalani's last rites to be held today

The last rites will be performed today at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium at 3 PM. In an official statement, the family said, “With profound grief, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Pahlaj Nihalani on 4th June 2026. The cremation ceremony will be held today at 3 pm at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers as we bid a final farewell.”

Who was Pahlaj Nihalani?

Nihalani was a well-known figure in Hindi cinema for over four decades. He began his journey as a producer in the early 1980s, with films like Haathkadi (1982) and Aandhi-Toofan (1985). Later on, he got major notice in 1986, when he produced Ilzaam, which was the acting debut of Govinda. Then, a year later, he introduced Chunky Pandey through Aag Hi Aag.

Over time, he supported a bunch of commercial wins, including Gunahon Ka Faisla, Paap Ki Duniya, Mitti Aur Sona, Shola Aur Shabnam, and the 1990s blockbuster Aankhen, which still stays as one of his biggest hits.

Nihalani directed Avatar in 2012?

Apart from producing, Nihalani also tried his hand at direction with Avatar in 2012, starring Govinda. He even made a cameo appearance in the 2008 film Halla Bol.

Politically, he came into the spotlight ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections after producing the promotional song Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi. In January 2015, he was appointed chairperson of the CBFC, where his strict approach to film certification often sparked debates and discussions within the industry.

Nihalani’s passing marks the end of an era in Hindi film production. Tributes have started pouring in from across the film fraternity as colleagues and fans remember his long contribution to cinema.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

