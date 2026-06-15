Gadar vs Lagaan 25 years later: Sunny Deol’s handpump BEAT Aamir’s cricket match at Box Office, but who really WON?

On June 15, 2001, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Lagaan released on the same day and changed Bollywood forever. Read further to know which movie is holding up and how in the test of time and Box Office?

Gadar vs Lagaan 25 years later: Sunny Deol’s handpump BEAT Aamir’s cricket match at Box Office, but who really WON?

June 15, 2001. That Friday’s still talked about, and with good reason. It’s not every day Bollywood sees two giants go toe-to-toe. Anil Sharma’s Gadar: Ek Prem Katha stormed into theaters on the same day as Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan. Two films, two strikingly different worlds, and even now, 25 years later, the debate’s alive: which one really won? It honestly depends on how you measure “biggest.” If you’re looking for a number, it’s still complicated. But the details, that’s where things get interesting.

Back then, putting Gadar and Lagaan out together looked like madness. No one planned it, but no one backed down, either. Gadar was made for the front rows. Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, that wild handpump scene, and a plot soaked in Partition-era pain and melodrama. Ameesha Patel brought the romance, while the rest of the film gave people what they wanted: emotion, action, and big speeches. Theaters in UP, Bihar, Punjab, MP, Gadar was money in the bank there. The mass audience, the single screens, the families wanting larger-than-life moments all showed up.

Lagaan was the risk. Seriously: nearly four hours long, a cricket match as the climax, villagers challenging British officers, not a single flashy song or triangle-love plot in sight. Aamir Khan produced it when no one else would take the chance. Set in Bhuj, full of Awadhi dialogue and unfamiliar faces, with AR Rahman’s folksy, unconventional music. People in the industry thought it was box office poison. “Too long, too strange, not commercial,” they said. So, one film delivered exactly what crowds craved, the other asked them to try something entirely new.

What Happened At The Ticket Counters

Now, ticket windows. Gadar didn’t just win, it tore the doors off. North India, especially, went nuts. Housefull boards everywhere in Lucknow, Patna, Delhi, Kanpur, sometimes for months. Some saw it five, six times. Theaters ran 6 a.m. shows just to keep up. Tara Singh became a legend, and that handpump moment? Instantly iconic.

Look at the numbers: Gadar: Ek Prem Katha wrapped up close to ₹76 crore net in India. At an average ticket price of ₹20-25? That’s over 50 million tickets. No other Hindi film had ever packed theaters like that before. It crushed records, ran for months, and dominated the box office like nothing else.

Lagaan started slower. Urban crowds and critics warmed up quickly, but everyday audiences were cautious, almost four hours, period costume drama, cricket? It needed word of mouth, but once that picked up, things went wild. People who saw it told everyone else. The epic cricket match pulled audiences in. By the third week, it was performing strongly in big cities, and overseas, it was just getting started. Lagaan finished around ₹34-35 crore net in India. Not shabby at all, especially for those days. A top-three hit for the year. Compared to Gadar, though, it was only half as big at home. So, on home turf, Gadar walked away with the crown. But then it flips.

So Gadar Won Domestic. But Lagaan Won The World

Because Lagaan went global in a way Indian movies just didn’t do back then. It made big money abroad, UK, US, Middle East, you name it. And then came the Oscars, India’s official entry, nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. That single nod shifted things. Suddenly, the world noticed Indian cinema wasn’t just about songs on mountains. Overnight, Lagaan was at film festivals everywhere. It screened in 40+ countries, turned up in film school syllabi, and got dissected for its storytelling and ambition. Movies suddenly seemed possible that were both Indian at heart and global in impact.

Critical Love Vs Mass Hysteria

They went wild for Lagaan. Everyone praised the screenplay, the vision, Aamir’s understated acting, Gracy Singh’s debut, the music, the camera work. It snapped up awards and now appears on every list of all-time great Indian films. Gadar wasn’t as lucky with critics, who called it over-the-top, jingoistic, too loud. The public shrugged and bought more tickets. For them, Sunny Deol wrenching that handpump was more thrilling than any subtlety or layered performance. It was a pain-and-pride catharsis, not just a movie. People cried, cheered, whistled, and filled seats for months. In many towns, it wasn’t cinema, it was pure event.

The Numbers 25 Years Later

Fast forward to now: if you look just at the Indian box office, Gadar still stands tall. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha: ~₹76 crore net, 50 million+ tickets sold, Lagaan: ~₹34-35 crore net. If you adjust for inflation, Gadar’s take is over ₹400 crore, Lagaan somewhere around ₹180-200 crore. At home, Gadar was king.

The Real Verdict: Two Different Kinds Of ‘Blockbuster’

But the big screen isn’t the whole story. Lagaan’s overseas earnings, along with its long-term impact on streaming and licensing, have been massive. It put Aamir Khan on the international map years before Dangal. It made “Bollywood” a word people recognized in Los Angeles. Really, this was two kinds of blockbuster. Gadar was classic mass fare. It filled theaters, united families, and made Sunny Deol a cult hero. Even years later, Gadar 2 rode that nostalgia to ₹525 crore. It’s the textbook “people’s movie.” Lagaan was a prestige epic. It proved Indian cinema could be world-class without losing local flavor. It inspired a whole new generation of filmmakers to think big. Ashutosh Gowariker went from “the TV guy” to Oscar-nominated director overnight.

Depends where you look. Box office in small-town India? Gadar, hands down. Oscar buzz, international screens, textbooks in film school? That’s Lagaan’s turf.

Why The Clash Still Matters

Because June 15, 2001 showed everyone that Bollywood could have it both ways. You could fill single screens with Gadar and chase Oscars with Lagaan. Even now, the industry is looking for that sweet spot, making movies that can shake up the masses and wow the critics at the same time. For the trade, sure, Gadarwas the bigger moneymaker. But for movie history? Lagaan left the bigger footprint. And for those lucky enough to be there in 2001? They got a summer weekend where you could watch Tara Singh rip out a handpump on Friday, and Bhuvan hit a six against the British on Saturday. That’s not a clash. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime treat.

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