Gauahar Khan MOCKS Lionel Messi again after Argentina's FIFA world cup win; 'Messy, not Messi'

Gauahar Khan has once again taken a swipe at football legend Lionel Messi after Argentina's controversial FIFA World Cup 2026 win over Egypt. Days after calling him a 'loser', the actress shared a viral roast video on Instagram, reigniting debate among football fans online.

Gauahar Khan MOCKS Lionel Messi again after Argentina's FIFA world cup win; 'Messy, not Messi'

Gauahar Khan just stirred the pot again, taking aim at Lionel Messi after Argentina edged out Egypt 3-2 in a fiery World Cup clash. She posted a roast video on her Instagram Stories, picture two players lifting a man so he could dunk the ball into the goal with his hands. It’s a dig, poking fun at missed passes and the referee allowing a goal that clearly went wide. Gauahar just laughed it off, writing, “Hahahahahah! On point!” and she’s not letting go, she’s already called Messi a “loser” this week. On Wednesday, after a video went viral showing Messi covering his mouth after a rough challenge, Gauahar reposted it and wrote, “What a loser, messy not Messi. Actor of the saddest order.” She even called it “the saddest moment in football history.” Naturally, that split opinions online, some fans jumped in agreeing with her, while Messi supporters fired back, saying she was out of line mocking a legend.

What’s The Fuss About That Argentina vs Egypt Match?

Egypt was leading 2-0 before Argentina flipped the script. But two big VAR decisions set social media on fire. One Egyptian goal from Mostafa Ziko got disallowed. Then there was the penalty appeal for Hamdy Fathy’s shirt-pull that never happened. The Egyptian Football Association wasn’t having it, Official complaints flew in, accusing the officials of misusing VAR. Messy, to say the least. But Argentina’s through to the quarter-finals. No surprise, Gauahar’s video zoned right in on those ref calls and Argentina’s scrappy goals. That’s why the clip blew up so fast.

Football aside, Gauahar’s making headlines for backing her husband, Zaid Darbar, too. He’s in Prime Video’s “Alliance,” and things have gotten tense after her ex, Kushal Tandon, took a shot at him on the show. Some trolls started calling Zaid “spineless” for not clapping back. Gauahar didn’t let it slide, she posted an emotional note, told Zaid not to come home till he wins, and dropped a cute “Hey good looking” snap of him. When Nikhil Chinapa commented on Zaid’s game, she stepped up again, saying Zaid avoids drama and only speaks up to clear things up. Folks like Prince Narula and Vicky Jain have backed Zaid as well.

Back to the field, Gauahar’s Messi posts just keep dividing people. Messi’s loyal fans say she’s out of pocket. Her supporters think she’s just calling out what everyone else is thinking about that Egypt match. Either way, with Argentina still pushing forward and the tournament getting more intense, Gauahar’s comments have spiced things up even more.

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