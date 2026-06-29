Gaurav Khanna-Akanksha Chamola divorce: Actress' father makes SHOCKING claims about actor, here's what happened

Akanksha Chamola's Lock Upp 2 confession about her separation from Gaurav Khanna has triggered widespread discussion online. Now, an alleged comment by her father has added another twist to the controversy, leaving fans divided. Here's what we know so far.

Gaurav Khanna-Akanksha Chamola divorce: Actress father makes SHOCKING claims about actor, here's what happened

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola’s rumored divorce just got a lot messier. Out of nowhere, an Instagram comment, supposedly from Akanksha’s dad, blamed Gaurav for trying to make Akanksha look like the bad guy. It’s important to point out, though, that nobody’s actually confirmed the comment came from her father. Even so, it stirred up even more drama online.

What Was The Explosive Comment?

On a post about the couple, a user claiming to be 'Akanksha’s daddy' said Akanksha has been living with her family in Andheri for a year. According to this comment, she and Gaurav agreed to keep things professional until their divorce is official. The user accused Gaurav of failing to provide financial or emotional support, breaking trust about not talking publicly about their child, and acting to get sympathy. “It was his plan to make Akanksha a villain in the media,” he wrote.

Akanksha Opens Up on Lock Upp 2

What really set things off was Akanksha confirming the breakup herself, right on Lock Upp 2. She told Farah Khan, “Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We’ve been living separately for the past one year. People don’t know about this yet.” She called it a mutual decision, months in the making, and said, “We still talk to each other, but we just aren’t right as partners anymore, we want different things now.” She also mentioned their problems started around Gaurav’s Bigg Boss 19 days. Families on both sides even advised them to spend some time apart. “Everyone assumed, since we appeared together at events and supported each other, that we were back on track. But honestly, that couple-feeling just isn’t there anymore,” Akanksha added.

Why is Gaurav Getting Roasted Online?

As soon as Akanksha’s confession aired, internet backlash exploded. Some fans called the timing of her announcement a publicity stunt for Lock Upp 2. Others zeroed in on Gaurav after the alleged comment from Akanksha’s father, especially the parts about financial support and him 'playing the victim' to gain sympathy. Rakhi Sawant even jumped in, calling Akanksha a liar in a video and that only made things more heated. Since Akanksha admitted that their social media appearances were just for show, even more people started questioning Gaurav’s Bigg Boss 19 statements about his marriage.

Their Relationship Timeline

Gaurav and Akanksha got married back in November 2016 in Kanpur. They’d been a couple for nearly nine years when Akanksha revealed they’d already been living apart for about a year.

Gaurav’s Bigg Boss 19 Narrative

On Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav never talked about his marriage and claimed he and Akanksha were very much in love. He talked about kids and blamed her for not having kids, or atleast internet belivies that he blamed her. Now that Akanksha said they were already separated during that time, viewers are upset, accusing Gaurav of hiding the truth and milking the storyline for sympathy. Some defend Gaurav, saying the couple just wanted to keep things private until the legal side was worked out.

So, What Happens Next?

Neither Gaurav nor his team has shared any statement about Akanksha’s Lock Upp 2 reveal, or that viral Instagram comment that’s supposedly from her dad. The divorce isn’t finalized yet, and both actors insist they’ll keep supporting each other professionally. For now, folks online are divided. Some are standing by Gaurav, others are siding with Akanksha, and lots of people are waiting to see if either one addresses these fresh allegations head-on.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

