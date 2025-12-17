Gaurav Khanna in TROUBLE? Bigg Boss 19 winner's YouTube channel REMOVED, netizens feel it is because...

On December 16, Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna had launched his YouTube channel. However, his fans were left shocked when they discovered it has been terminated.

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna continues to dominate headlines. After winning the much-talked-about reality show Bigg Boss 19, the star was spotted attending several celebratory bashes. Amid the massive success and celebratory fervor surrounding the popular show's success parties, Gaurav has been in news for launching his YouTube channel on December 16, 2025. Shockingly, just a day after the channel was made live, both - first video uploaded and the channel - were terminated. This sudden takedown has taken everyone off guard. Many users have been asking what exactly went wrong.

What does VIRAL screenshot suggest?

A Reddit user was quick to put out a screenshot on a thread. The thread was titled, "What happened to Gaurav Khanna Official YouTube channel. Can't find it anymore (sic)." The post also laid stress on the fact that Gaurav's channel could not be found. Upon searching for the video, a message displayed, "This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated (sic)."

TRENDING NOW

Netizens react to sudden takedown

As soon as the account was taken down, several users began guessing what could have led to the unexpected termination. One user posted, "It happens when there is instant increase in the number of subscribers. Its quite common, happens to most of the celebrities. His team can get it back (sic)." Another user mentioned, "It happened due to artificial traffic and bots... Likely because i have seen new accounts with more subs in a day than him so yes its artifcial and curated ... Youtube terminated his account (sic)."

What was Gaurav Khanna's FIRST YouTube video about?

Gaurav Khanna used the first YouTube video to speak at length about his Bigg Boss journey and the months he spent in the controversial house. While talking about his career, Gaurav also shared his thoughts on shows Anupamaa and Celebrity MasterChef. While talking about the sudden takedown, Gaurav said, "It happens when there is instant increase in the number of subscribers. Its quite common, happens to most of the celebrities. His team can get it back."

Gaurav Khanna lauds Pranit and Mridul for...

In the video, Gaurav Khanna was quick to appreciate both Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari for making him understand the need for his presence on social media. While addressing those who neither like nor love him on the show, he promised to do better in the next show. "My two younger brothers – Pranit and Mridul, sat me down and said that I should come on social media, it is very important. I have no idea about this world. This is for the both of you, I made a promise. You both are my seniors in this area, I apologise if I make any mistakes. I don’t even know how to go live. This is me trying something new."

Why did Gaurav Khanna thank Salman Khan?

Gaurav also thanked Salman Khan because the advice he'd give during Weekend Ka Vaar played an instrumental role in making his journey even more impeccable. Gaurav also admitted that he decided to participate in Bigg Boss because of Salman Khan. "People feel that he scolds the contestants on weekend episodes, but he actually intelligently gives you pointers in between to up your game. I understood what he wanted me to tweak in my game, other people couldn’t understand that I already worked on myself."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more