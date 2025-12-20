Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola's VIRAL video sparks backlash after Farrhana Bhatt's fans...: 'She looks like...'

Recently, Farrhana Bhatt's video had gone viral, where she was subjected to trolling. Now, the controversy has deepened after a video of Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola has gone viral.

During the success party of Bigg Boss 19, Farrhana Khan was seen dancing her heart out. The videos of her enjoying the party went viral soon. However, the appreciation and love by her fans was quickly followed by trolling. Allegedly, Gaurav Khanna’s fans spread negative comments about her, calling her a “bar dancer.” Now, it seems like Farrhana's fans are taking revenge for the same. A video of the winner of Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav's wife, Akanksha Chamola, has recently blown up on the internet, where she can be seen dancing. Farrhana’s fans are replying to the post, calling her a 'bar girl.'

Akanshka Chamola’s viral video

One of Farrhana’s fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of Gaurav’s wife with the caption, "I don’t really want to bring this up and wanted to ignore it, but that day Gaurav’s fans were calling Farrhana a bar dancer, an attention seeker, and many other things. What do they have to say about this? ? Isn’t this embarrassing?”

I don’t really want to bring this up and wanted to ignore it, but that day Gaurav’s fans were calling Farrhana a bar dancer, an attention seeker, and many other things. What do they have to say about this? ? Isn’t this embarrassing?#FarrhanaBhatt #FarrhanaRebellions pic.twitter.com/eHUvRvrXfl — A?⋆ (@bbcoree_) December 19, 2025



Netizens’ reaction to the video

The fandom quickly took to the replies to the tweet, sharing their opinions about the same. One netizen replied, “She looks like a bar dancer; this is so embarrassing,” while another penned down, “Bar dancer to yea lag rahi hai....” Another person shared, "Every Gaurav fan is embarrassed of her wife doing shitty things like this.”

A different perspective

While the fandom war was brewing in the comment section of the post, one section of users shared a different opinion. A netizen explained that targeting anyone’s life like this is not appropriate. They commented, “I hate these fandom wars just to elevate apne fav; these literate (not educated) fools target someone's life. Joh Farhana ne uss din ki woh galat nhi tha. Joh akanksha kar rhi hai woh bhi galat nhi hai. It's sheer hypocrisy.” Replying to the thread, another person added, “ikr, and the target of judgement is always women.”

I hate these fandom wars just to elevate apne fav these literate(not educated) fools targets someone's life

Joh farhana ne uss din ki woh galat nhi tha

Joh akanksha kar rhi hai woh bhi galat nhi hai

It's sheer hypocrisy — Thor (@Thor4light) December 19, 2025

Bigg Boss 19’s fandom wars

For the unversed, Gaurav Khanna lifted the trophy of the winner of Bigg Boss 19. Farrhana Bhatt was the runner-up of the season, creating a rift between the two fandoms. During an interview for TOI, Faarrhana had deemed Gaurav an undeserving winner, saying that Gaurav Khanna’s contribution to the show felt minimal and largely unimpactful. From her perspective, he played it too safe throughout, avoided taking firm stands, and at times came across as belittling others through his behavior. She added that while audience opinions may vary, she did not view him as a deserving winner.

