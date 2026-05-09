Genelia D'Souza PRAISES Vijay after TVK crosses majority mark in Tamil Nadu

Genelia D'Souza couldn't hide her excitement after Vijay clinched a landslide win in Tamil Nadu's elections. Read further to know what the star said about the iconic win.

Genelia D'Souza PRAISES Vijay after TVK crosses majority mark in Tamil Nadu

Genelia D’Souza couldn’t hide her excitement after Vijay clinched a landslide win in Tamil Nadu’s elections. She called it a proud, emotional moment for everyone in the state. She talked about the massive wave of support for Vijay and said it really shows people believe in him and what he stands for.

Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, finally hit the magic number, they got enough seats to form the government. Things really took off when Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi backed them without any conditions, bumping TVK up to the crucial 118 MLAs needed to take charge. After the official letter of support landed, the whole state seemed to go wild. Supporters packed the streets, waving flags and setting off fireworks. It felt like everyone was celebrating a big shift in Tamil Nadu politics.

Genelia said this victory isn’t just about Vijay, it’s the people’s win. She pointed out how much trust voters have placed in him, and she’s confident he’ll do his best to live up to that. She also got a bit nostalgic, remembering her past with Vijay. They starred together in movies like Sachein and Velayudham, and she says he’s always been genuine, hardworking, and totally dedicated to whatever he takes on.

Vijay’s move from film legend to political leader has been the hot topic across South India lately. TVK stormed the election, becoming the largest party in the state assembly with 108 seats, knocking out old political heavyweights and starting something new. Since the results came in, reactions have been pouring in from politicians, movie stars, and fans all over the country. Plenty of people are calling Vijay’s rise a game-changer for Tamil Nadu.

On a different note, Genelia’s just appeared in Raja Shivaji with her husband, Riteish Deshmukh. It’s a historical drama focused on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life and leadership.

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