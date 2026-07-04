Who is Geni Kamki? Arunachal's VIRAL influencer impresses India's Got Latent 2 judges and viewers with her talent

Meet Arunachal Pradesh's viral content creator Luciidforyou, who earned a perfect 10/10 on India's Got Latent Season 2 and received a surprise smartphone gift from Samay Raina after her standout performance.

India's Got Latent 2: Arunachal Pradesh's rising digital star Geni Kamki, popularly called Lucidforyou, won a lot of hearts after her impressive appearance on India’s Got Latent Season 2. There was a celebrity panel with Samay Raina, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Balraj Ghai, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on stage, and they gave her a straight 10/10 score. Even though she missed the episode prize because of the show’s own self-scoring rule, Samay Raina still surprised her, gifting her a smartphone, almost like a quiet acknowledgement of her talent and humility.

Who is Geni Kamki?

Geni Kamki is a popular content creator and influencer. Geni is currently studying in Guwahati. She delivered, a soulful performance of an unreleased song composed by her brother, and you could tell the judges were really impressed with her voice and her stage presence, kinda instantly.

With over 1 million Instagram followers, Geni’s achievement has brought a lot of pride to Arunachal Pradesh and it also shines a light on how the talent pool in Northeast India is growing, more and more these days.

Geni aka Lucid For You impresses audience and panel judges

Lucid For You impressed the audience and the panel with an energetic performance showcasing both her singing and dancing talents.

The judging panel for the episode featured renowned comedian Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, popularly known as “Chandu” from The Kapil Sharma Show, along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who appreciated her performance.

In keeping with the show’s unique format, contestants are required to predict their own score before the judges reveal theirs. Displaying humility, Lucid For You predicted 7.5 out of 10 for herself. However, the judges unanimously awarded her a perfect 10 out of 10, highlighting the impact of her performance.

Samay Raina's light-hearted reference to Big B

Meanwhile, as India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2 premiered, Samay Raina made a light-hearted reference to Amitabh Bachchan, which made fellow panelist Haarsh Limbachiyaa go for a bit of a playful dig at him. Haarsh joked, "Isne toh bahut galat kiya hai unke saath," basically pointing to Samay’s controversial joke about Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan, from his stand-up special Still Alive.

The whole thing popped up when Geni, in her introduction form revealed that, if she got the chance, she would want to swap lives with Amitabh Bachchan. Reacting to her answer, Samay began mimicking Amitabh's signature style, saying, "Toh beti, pratishtha..." Before he could continue, Haarsh interrupted him with a quick "Please!" Samay then asked the contestant, "Toh Amitabh sir ke saath kya karna hai aapko?" Seizing the moment, Haarsh joked, "Kyunki isne toh bahut galat kiya hai unke saath," leaving the entire panel in splits.

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