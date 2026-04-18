German rock band Scorpions' India tour CANCELLED? Here's what we know

The German rock band Scorpions have pulled out of their upcoming India tour, citing health issues among some of the members. Read further to know everything about the incident.

They were supposed to play four cities on their “Coming Home” India tour: Shillong on April 21, Delhi-NCR on April 24, Bengaluru on April 26, and Mumbai on April 30. BookMyShow Live was organizing the tour. On Saturday, the organizers broke the news through an Instagram post. Unforeseen medical issues within the band forced them to call off all concerts. The organizers apologized for letting fans down, promising that the band hopes to make it to India sometime in the future.

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Automatic Ticket Refunds

If you bought tickets on BookMyShow, you don’t need to lift a finger. Everyone will get a refund automatically within seven to ten working days.

Cancelled Dates

Here’s where the shows were supposed to happen:

- Shillong, April 21: JN Stadium

- Delhi-NCR, April 24: HUDA Grounds

- Bengaluru, April 26: NICE Grounds

- Mumbai, April 30: Jio Gardens, BKC

Fans had been buzzing about this tour, especially since it’s been years since the Scorpions played in India.

About the Scorpions

The Scorpions are rock legends. Guitarist Rudolf Schenker started the band in Hanover back in 1965. Over time, they built their name with a mix of hard-charging rock and heartfelt ballads. The current lineup features Schenker, guitarist Matthias Jabs, singer Klaus Meine, bassist Paweł Mąciwoda, and drummer Mikkey Dee. Klaus Meine’s powerful vocals have been at the heart of some of their biggest hits.

Signature Songs

Ask any rock fan, Scorpions are best known for tracks like Wind of Change, Rock You Like a Hurricane, Still Loving You, and Blackout. “Wind of Change” shot to fame in the early ‘90s, becoming symbolic of massive political changes in Europe. Their sound sticks with people: big riffs, honest lyrics, and melodies that hang around in your head for ages.

Scorpions and India: A Bit of History

The Scorpions haven’t played in India for a long time. The last time they came was for the Acoustica Live Tour in Bengaluru in 2001, and then the Humanity World Tour in 2007, with stops in Shillong, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Before this cancelled tour, the band spoke fondly about their earlier visits. Matthias Jabs said they never forgot how much they enjoyed playing for Indian crowds, and they were excited to come back and play for old fans and new listeners just discovering their music.

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