Going to watch Dhamaal 4? Here’s Every Dhamaal Franchise Reference Hidden in Part 4

Are you planning on watching Dhamaal 4? Get to know about all these Dhamaal franchise references hidden in Part 4 before you book your tickets to see this comedy-drama in theatres.

Going to watch Dhamaal 4? Here’s Every Dhamaal Franchise Reference Hidden in Part 4

One of the classic comedy dramas of the 2000s has to be the beloved Dhamaal franchise. With hilarious scenes that never fail to make you laugh, this franchise is coming back with Dhamaal 4. This fourth part is going to be an adventure comedy film which promises to keep you hooked till the very end. Directed by Indra Kumar, this movie is the fourth instalment of the Dhamaal film series. Dhamaal 4 is going to be a direct sequel to the movies Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019).

While the movie is releasing as a four-part, it aims to give you nostalgic elements that remind you of the OG comedy drama, 2007’s Dhamaal. The first and the fourth movie of this Dhamaal franchise have many connections that you need to know about. Let’s dive in to find out the Dhamaal franchise references hidden in Dhamaal 4 here.

Dhamaal franchise reference hidden in Dhamaal 4

Check out all the Dhamaal franchise references hidden in Dhamaal 4 here:

The Letter "M": The central plot directly echoes the original Dhamaal , where the four friends seek treasure buried under a specific landmark letter. Returning Character Dynamics: The classic chaotic chemistry and goofy dynamic between Adi and Manav serve as the franchise's emotional and comedic anchor. The Treasure Hunt Template: The film re-uses the franchise's standard formula, a madcap race filled with mishaps and accidental fights. Guddu Rastogi's Return: Ajay Devgn reprises his character, Guddu , from the third instalment ( Total Dhamaal ), acting as a rival pirate competing for the same ancient treasure .

About Dhamaal 4

This adventure comedy is all set to drop on big screens near you from July 10, 2026, onwards. According to the IMDb gist for Dhamaal 4, the story is about “The Dhamaal boys are back and ready to chase the 'Treasure of Life’ facing crazy challenges along the way. What starts as a treasure hunt quickly turns into a rollercoaster of hilarious misadventures.”

You will get to see many actors from the first Dhamaal feature in this fourth part as well. The star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The supporting cast of this drama features Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta, and Vijay Patkar.

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