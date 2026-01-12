Golden Globes 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another, Adolescence DOMINATE awards night; Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessie Buckley bag...

Golden Globes Awards 2026 Winners List: The Golden Globe Awards 2026 was an evening filled with stars, large and small and unexpected wins, and, most importantly, storytelling being in the center stage. The event not only honoured the best in the movie and television industry this year, but also for the first time, the podcasts. It was a second consecutive time that Nikki Glaser was hosting the show. This is the third time the Globes have introduced the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, where the movies which do not qualify in the general awards are placed. Leonardo DiCaprio, with his film One Battle After Another, and Philip Barantini with his film Adolescence, swept the honours at the ceremony.
Check out the complete Golden Globes 2026 winners list
Best Motion Picture Drama
TRENDING NOW
Hamnet
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
One Battle After Another
Best Motion Picture – Animated
KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
The Secret Agent – BRAZIL
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Director - Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
Golden, KPop Demon Hunters
Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Sinners, (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Best Television Series - Drama
The Pitt
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
The Studio
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Adolescence
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais, RICKY GERVAIS: MORTALITY
Best Podcast
Good Hang With Amy Poehler
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates