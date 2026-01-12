Golden Globes 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another, Adolescence DOMINATE awards night; Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessie Buckley bag...

The Golden Gloves 2026 started with Nikki Galser hosting the grand event at Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The event saw a star-studded affair with big names like Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another and Sinners among the nominations.

Golden Globes Awards 2026 Winners List: The Golden Globe Awards 2026 was an evening filled with stars, large and small and unexpected wins, and, most importantly, storytelling being in the center stage. The event not only honoured the best in the movie and television industry this year, but also for the first time, the podcasts. It was a second consecutive time that Nikki Glaser was hosting the show. This is the third time the Globes have introduced the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, where the movies which do not qualify in the general awards are placed. Leonardo DiCaprio, with his film One Battle After Another, and Philip Barantini with his film Adolescence, swept the honours at the ceremony.

Check out the complete Golden Globes 2026 winners list

Best Motion Picture Drama

Hamnet

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture – Animated

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

The Secret Agent – BRAZIL

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Director - Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

Golden, KPop Demon Hunters

Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Sinners, (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Television Series - Drama

The Pitt

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

The Studio

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais, RICKY GERVAIS: MORTALITY

Best Podcast

Good Hang With Amy Poehler

