Golden Globes 2026: Kylie Jenner's ROMANTIC date night with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet exude...; couple kisses as they...

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have once more made headlines. The pair was spotted together at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards evening, and their adorable interaction was caught by the cameras during this period.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are in the news again. The two spent the evening of the 2026 Golden Globe Awards together, and during this time, their cute moment was captured on camera. Timothee Chalamet was seen alone on the red carpet, but Kylie Jenner was seen sitting with him inside the event. During the show, both of them were seen very close to each other, and on one occasion, they even kissed each other, which quickly went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

TRENDING NOW

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet blessing us with their presence at the #GoldenGlobes ? pic.twitter.com/TtFfgO0q6W — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026

Timothee and Kylie's viral moment at Golden Globe 2026

Kylie and Timothee have previously appeared together at the Golden Globes. Last year, too, the two celebrated it like a kind of date night. This time too, the chemistry between the two was evident. Timothee Chalamet was nominated in the Best Actor (Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy) category this year, which made the evening special for him. Kylie Jenner was seen cheering for her throughout the event.

According to reports, Kylie Jenner has a lot of respect for Timothee Chalamet's work and his hard work. Kylie loves Timothee's dedication to her work and wouldn't date someone who's been aimless, revealed a source said. After almost three years of relationship, both are grateful for their relationship and appreciate what they have. This is the reason that despite the busy schedule, both of them take out time for each other.

Why have Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner not been seen together?

The two recently spent some quality time together during their vacation. The meeting took place when Timothee was busy shooting abroad for Dune: Part Three for several months. According to sources, the two had to stay away from each other for a long time, but in the last few weeks, they made up for this distance. However, their relationship is not easy as both of them are extremely focused and ambitious about their respective careers. Kylie is handling a big business and also raising her kids, while Timothee is focusing on becoming the best at his acting.

Timothee Chalamet thanks Kylie Jenner in award speech

Despite this, their relationship remains strong. Recently, after winning the Best Actor award at the Critics' Choice Awards, Timothee Chalamet made a special mention of Kylie Jenner in his speech. “And lastly, I’ll just say thank you to my partner of three years,” he said. “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more