Golden Gloves 2026: Host Nikki Glaser's HILARIOUS roast on Leonardo DiCaprio stirs laughter riot, actor's reaction goes VIRAL

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio once again came into the limelight at the 2026 Golden Globes Awards, but this time not because of a film, but because of a joke made about his personal life. The host of the award show and comedian Nikki Glaser quipped on Leonardo's dating history from the stage, hearing which the whole hall echoed with laughter. The special thing was that Leonardo's reaction to this joke also went viral on social media.

Nikki Glaser's roast of Leonardo DiCaprio

Nikki Glaser praised Leonardo from the stage, saying that he has made many great films in his career, worked with big directors, won three Golden Globes, and an Oscar. She then jokingly said that the biggest achievement is that he has achieved all this when his girlfriend is not even 30 years old yet. Hearing this, the audience roared with laughter. Nikki's comment was directly on Leonardo's habit of dating underage women.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Golden Globe reaction goes viral

Leonardo DiCaprio's reaction to the joke was calm and playful. They sat in their seats and laughed and shook their heads. It was clear that he didn't like it. Nikki later said that the joke was a little "cheap" and she did not want to do it, but there was nothing new about Leonardo. She also said that Leonardo has given very few interviews so far, and his most in-depth interview was to a teen magazine in 1991.

Nikki further jokingly asked Leonardo if he still likes pasta, pasta, and just pasta. To this, Leonardo gave a laughing thumbs up and said 'yes', which again filled the entire hall with laughter. The video of the moment quickly went viral on social media, with people praising Leonardo's simplicity and effortless take on the joke.

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio dating?

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently dating 27-year-old Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, and the two have been seen together since 2023. However, Leonardo did not receive the award at the Golden Globes 2026. He was surpassed by Timothy Shelme, who won his first Golden Globe for the film Marty Supreme. Despite this, Leonardo became one of the most popular faces of this award show due to his funny style and positive reaction.

