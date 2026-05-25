Good Data rankings: Perfect Crown LEADS as Park Ji Hoon rules actor list

Read further to see which K-dramas and actors topped this week's buzz rankings.

Good Data rankings: Perfect Crown LEADS as Park Ji Hoon rules actor list

Perfect Crown just wrapped up and ended on a high note. MBC’s fantasy drama grabbed the top spot in this week’s drama buzz rankings, right as the finale aired. Park Ji Hoon also shot to No. 1 as the most talked-about actor. Good Data Corporation tracks all this chatter by gathering posts and mentions from news, blogs, forums, videos, and social media. Basically, if people can’t stop talking about it, it shows up here.

‘Perfect Crown’ Says Goodbye at No. 1

Perfect Crown went out strong. Even in its last week, it held the No. 1 spot, proving the hype stayed solid all the way through. The leads went out with a bang too: IU ranked No. 2 among actors, and Byeon Woo Seok followed her at No. 3. The whole cast finished strong.

Park Ji Hoon Is This Week’s Breakout Star

Park Ji Hoon, though, really stole the show. Not only was he the most buzzworthy actor, but his new tvN drama, The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, jumped up to No. 2 on the drama list. People aren’t just watching, they’re seriously talking about him. That show’s rising, and so is he.

Over on SBS, My Royal Nemesis crept up to No. 3 among dramas. Its leads didn’t get left behind. Lim Ji Yeon landed at No. 4 for actors, with Heo Nam Jun right after her at No. 5. Feels like this show’s starting to pick up speed. Netflix had a big debut this week with The WONDERfools, which crashed into the drama rankings at No. 4 after just one week. The stars are making noise, too, Park Eun Bin entered the actor list at No. 6, and Cha Eun Woo made his mark at No. 9. Not bad for their first week out.

A few other titles kept fans talking. JTBC’s We Are All Trying Here came in at No. 5, with Koo Kyo Hwan taking the final spot on the actor chart at No. 10. ENA’s The Scarecrow held on to No. 6, and tvN’s Filing for Love stuck at No. 7, with leads Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung both landing on the actor list. The top 10 dramas rounded out with Yumi’s Cells 3, Sold Out on You, and If Wishes Could Kill.

This Week’s Most Buzzworthy Dramas

1. MBC Perfect Crown

2. tvN The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

3. SBS My Royal Nemesis

4. Netflix The WONDERfools

5. JTBC We Are All Trying Here

6. ENA The Scarecrow

7. tvN Filing for Love

8. tvN Yumi’s Cells 3

9. SBS Sold Out on You

10. Netflix If Wishes Could Kill

This Week’s Most Buzzworthy Actors

1. Park Ji Hoon — The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

2. IU — Perfect Crown

3. Byeon Woo Seok — Perfect Crown

4. Lim Ji Yeon — My Royal Nemesis

5. Heo Nam Jun — My Royal Nemesis

6. Park Eun Bin — The WONDERfools

7. Shin Hae Sun — Filing for Love

8. Gong Myoung — Filing for Love

9. Cha Eun Woo — The WONDERfools

10. Koo Kyo Hwan — We Are All Trying Here

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

