Govinda BREAKS down during Pahlaj Nihalani’s last rites; Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar and others pay last respects

Read further on Govinda getting emotional at Pahlaj Nihalani's funeral and calling him a 'foundation stone' for artists.

Govinda BREAKS down at Pahlaj Nihalani’s last rites, Bollywood mourns as Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar and others pay last respects

Govinda struggled to hold back tears as he walked into the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium on Thursday, saying goodbye to his mentor Pahlaj Nihalani. Nihalani, who’d been the boss at the CBFC and made a mark as a producer, died at 76 after fighting liver problems for some time.

Bollywood Bids Farewell In Mumbai

Talking to the press outside, Govinda spoke from the heart. “Pahlaj Nihalani ji was like a foundation stone for so many of us,” he said. “I came from tough circumstances, money was tight, and hope was even tighter. But he looked out for me, like he did for lots of artists. Without his help, people like me might never have made it.” He wasn’t just reflecting on his own story; he wanted everyone to know that Nihalani had supported countless actors, giving them their first real shot.

“When you look around, you see at least a dozen careers that were built because of Pahlaj Ji’s guidance,” Govinda said. He talked about Nihalani’s knack for spotting talent, almost like he had a sixth sense for it: “He could pick someone out from nowhere and lift them up. That talent, honestly, felt like a blessing.”

Industry Turns Up To Pay Respects

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Govinda also took a moment to honor Nihalani on behalf of the Sindhi community, offering prayers for his soul. He looked visibly shaken as he stood for the final rituals, paparazzi caught the moment on video. Nihalani’s funeral saw a crowd of familiar faces from Bollywood. Shatrughan Sinha, Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Ashoke Pandit, David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, Saif Ali Khan, they all gathered for the last goodbye.

A Legacy As Producer And CBFC Chief

For those who know Hindi cinema, Pahlaj Nihalani was a major figure. He produced a string of films and later took charge at the Central Board of Film Certification. It wasn’t just his work; it was how he championed newcomers. Few producers gave so many young artists their first break. Now, after his passing, tributes are pouring in, colleagues and stars are remembering him as the rare industry leader who changed lives for people struggling to find their footing.

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