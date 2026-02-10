Govinda BREAKS silence on claims of coming late to...; takes Amitabh Bachchan's name to spill Bollywood's secrets: 'Some people are...'

Bollywood actor Govinda opened up about his life in the film industry. He mentioned the names of big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt. Read on to know more.

In a recent interview, Bollywood actor Govinda opened up about his life in the film industry. He said that some people in Bollywood have the itch to destroy him. Govinda compared these people to dengue mosquitoes and said that just like mosquitoes cause harm for no reason, some people try to spoil the careers of others in the industry. In this conversation, he also mentioned big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt.

What did Govinda say about coming late on film’s set?

Govinda also openly responded to the rumors about coming late to the set. He said that a perception was created about him that he always comes late, while the truth is something else. Taking Amitabh Bachchan's name, Govinda said that he has always been punctual and used to reach the set on time, yet he was kept out of work for 15 years. He said in his gestures that some people deliberately tried to tarnish his image so that he would get less work, and he would leave the industry.

During the interview, Govinda's tone seemed very emotional and angry. He said that if someone bothers him more, he will not hesitate to answer openly. He said that he has suffered a lot so far, but there is a limit to everything. If he writes a book about his life, people will not believe their eyes.

What did Govinda reveal about Bollywood?

Govinda also said that Bollywood politics hurt his career a lot. He said that groupism and relationships work more than talent in the industry. Some people didn't want him to move on, so false stories were spread against him. Govinda believes that he always trusted his work and the love of the audience, but the conspiracies going on inside the industry disturbed him a lot mentally.

Why did Govinda leave politics?

Talking about his personal life, Govinda said that he made many big decisions for his family. He even quit politics for his son, Yash, and opened up about his relationship with his wife, Sunita. Govinda said that if he looks back at his life today, he understands how many ups and downs he has seen. Despite this, he is satisfied that he always made decisions from the heart and never compromised on his self-esteem.

