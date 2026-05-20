Govinda under spotlight after paparazzi incident goes VIRAL; manager issues BOLD statement: 'Not his fault'

Read on to know what Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, had to say when reports claimed that he had apologised after his security team's fight with paparazzi.

Govinda under spotlight after paparazzi incident goes VIRAL; manager issues BOLD statement: 'Not his fault'

Govinda has found himself in the middle of a controversy that he never saw coming. For the unversed, an altercation had reportedly happened between his security team and paps. Within minutes, the incident quickly went viral and grabbed netizens' attention. And several media reports had mentioned that the star had apologised after the clash. However, Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, has a different version to share.

What did Govinda's manager say?

Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha has finally reacted to the reports and denied all claims. As reported by News9 Live, Sinha said, "It was not Govinda’s fault, so why would he apologise?" He further added, "Govinda was attending a beauty pageant, while the paparazzi wanted an interview in a restricted area. The security staff were simply doing their duty (sic)."

Govinda's manager further mentioned that it is expected of security personnel to not always recognise everyone present at crowded events. While defending Govinda's security team, his manager said, "Security personnel do not always know who is who at crowded events. They stopped him, and an argument followed. Such things happen." He further stressed on the fact that he too has been stopped by security multiple times, and added that there was no reason to create a scene while the personnel just did their job.

Govinda was recently seen at the grand finale of Mrs India Queen Pehchan Meri Season 4 which was held in Mumbai. He was invited to the event as the chief guest. As soon as Govinda made exit, paparazzi collected near him to click photos and chat with him. Amid the confusion, one of the security guards allegedly pushed a paparazzo as he tried to ensure the crowd stayed away. Soon a paparazzo reacted, "Aap kaise kar rahe hain? Haath kyun laga rahe hain?" Govinda remained calm in the chaos and referred to the paparazzo as his friend.

Has Govinda's Sandwich inspired Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

As soon after the teaser of the Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was put out, netizens started comparing the film’s storyline to Govinda’s 2006 popular comedy Sandwich. Many believe both films have same plot setup and comedic tone. This is why wondered if the upcoming film was inspired by Sandwich. On May 15, Tips put out a “Public Notice” on its official Instagram account to deny rumours. The statement read, “It has come to our attention that there are discussions in the trade and amongst the public regarding our film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (film). Tips, Ramesh Taurani Ji, David Dhawan Ji, along with the cast and crew, would like to clarify that the Film is an original story and screenplay and bears no resemblance to any other film. We have poured our hearts into making this film and sincerely look forward to welcoming audiences to cinemas on 5th June for a fun-filled family experience."

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