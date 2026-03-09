Gunshots FIRED at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home, police arrest accused; deets inside

Rihanna was at home when the incident happened, a source told PEOPLE. The singer, her partner rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three kids, RZA, Riot, and Rocki, reside in the Beverly Hills house.

Rihanna house firing: A woman was apprehended after reportedly firing numerous shots at singer Rihanna's Beverly Hills house while the pop sensation was inside, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told PEOPLE that at around 1:15 p.m. local time on Sunday, March 8, officers responded to a complaint of "shots fired" at the property. Officers found the suspect upon arrival and apprehended her without incident. Police also found a weapon. Authorities confirmed there were no reported injuries from the incident. But one of the shots apparently passed through one of the house's walls.

Rihanna was at home when the incident happened, a source told PEOPLE. The singer, her partner rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three kids, RZA, Riot, and Rocki, reside in the Beverly Hills house.

Multiple shots fired at Rihanna's house

According to the source, Rihanna is "okay." It's still unclear, though, if anyone else was inside the residence at the time of the event. The suspect, a woman in her 30s, stopped outside the house in a vehicle, fired seven rounds, and then drove off quickly, according to the police.

Her car was found around eight miles (12 kilometers) from the singer's house, where the lady was arrested. She has yet to be publicly identified.

Singer, entrepreneur, and mother of three at 37

Last September, the diva gave birth to her third child, a daughter, with lover A$AP Rocky. The pair, who already have two kids, Riot and RZA, revealed Rihanna's current pregnancy during last year's Met Gala.

The couple's pregnancy announcement was not the only time they made headlines in 2025. In February, A$AP Rocky was found not guilty of shooting a pistol at a former acquaintance in a trial that included Rihanna's two boys.

The Barbados-born superstar, actual name Robyn Fenty, rose to stardom in the early 2000s with singles such as Pon de Replay and Umbrella. She just marked 20 years since the publication of her first album.

During that period, Rihanna has started many companies, including her successful beauty line Fenty Beauty and a lingerie brand. Forbes estimates the 37-year-old's net worth at more than $1 billion.

