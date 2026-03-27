Hamza Ali Mazari and Rehman Dakait from Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar feature in accounts exam

Aditya Dhar has left such an impact among the audience with his film Dhurandhar that now its characters are seen in studies beyond general conversation and social media. Read on to know more.

The film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is constantly in the discussion these days, and its effect is not limited to theaters only. This film of Aditya Dhar has left such an impact on the audience that now its characters are seen in studies beyond general conversation and social media. Recently, an accounts exam paper has been going viral on social media, in which the names of the characters of the film have been included. People are surprised to see this and are also praising this unique experiment.

Dhurandhar’s cast in the Accounts exam

Names like Ranveer Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari, Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dacait, and R Madhavan's Ajay Sanyal have been used in this viral question paper. Characters like Jameel Jamali, SP Chaudhary, and Yalina Jamali are also among those in question. Usually, traditional names are used in the exam questions, but this time the paper was made different and interesting by including popular characters from the film.

Watch the paper here:

For the students, the experience was different from the usual exam. While there is often a kind of monotony about studies and exams, such an experiment made the atmosphere a little lighter. Many believe that such examples can make learning more interesting. This helps students understand the questions better.

As soon as this paper came out on social media, people started giving their feedback on it. Many users called it a creative and smart move. Some people said that coaching institutes or teachers should adopt such new methods to strike a balance between studies and entertainment. Although some people are considering it just a part of a trend, most of the responses have been positive.

All about Dhurandhar

Talking about the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, its second part was awaited by the audience for a long time. The way the story progressed after the first part has kept the audience hooked. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and others in pivotal roles.

Is Dhurandhar 3 coming?

Now discussions have also started about the third part of the film, although much of the news related to it is said to be wrong on social media or made with AI. Overall, the craze for the film is at its peak right now, and its impact has gone beyond entertainment to areas like education as well.

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