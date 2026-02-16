Hania Aamir gets MARRIED to Asim Azhar? Bilal Abbas Khan's Meri Zindagi Hai Tu co-star's latest Instagram post REVEALS…[Video Viral]

Hania Aamir is back in the news not because of her latest Pakistani drama but her relationship. Recently, a video went viral in which the actress is seen dancing with rumoured boyfriend Asim Azhar in a bride outfit. Read on to know more.

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has once again become the talk of the town. Recently, a video of her dancing with singer Asim Azhar went viral on social media. The atmosphere in the video resembled a wedding. The decorations, clothing, and setting led many to believe that the couple's wedding rituals had already begun. There was already buzz about their relationship, so as soon as this video surfaced, people began to associate it with their actual wedding.

Is Hania Aamir married?

However, the truth came out shortly after, revealing that the video wasn't from a real wedding, but rather from Hania's birthday party. She celebrated her 29th birthday with a wedding-themed ceremony. The party used mehndi and wedding decorations which created an atmosphere that resembled an actual wedding. Hania herself later shared the full video of the event, explaining that it was a fun theme party which she organized to celebrate her birthday in a special way.

Watch the video here:

How are fans reacting to Hania Aamir’s fake wedding?

Hania makes a joke in the video because people wanted to witness her marriage, so she created a fake wedding. Asim Azhar attended the ceremony where he and the two danced together. Fans reacted differently to the video. Some called it funny and unique, while others believed it could be a way to publicize their relationship. Many users wrote that Hania always finds new ways to entertain her fans.

When is Hania Aamir’s wedding?

After the video surfaced, various speculations began to circulate online. Some people believed it was their hidden wedding ceremony, while others thought it was their private wedding event. Hania had earlier suggested a wedding during Ramadan, which made people believe the event was a wedding celebration. Fans and social media users were quite excited about the video, and many began congratulating the couple. However, Hania and Asim have not made any official announcements regarding this matter.

