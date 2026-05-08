Hania Aamir vs Kiran Rao: What’s behind Pakistani actress' viral comparison with Aamir Khan’s ex-wife?

Read further to know why everyone is comparing Hania Aamir with Kiran Rao, What about her current look made this debate take place?

Hania Aamir vs Kiran Rao: What’s behind Pakistani actress' viral comparison with Aamir Khan’s ex-wife?

Hania Aamir has a knack for getting noticed. When she turned up at a Suzuki Motors event in Islamabad, she kept things classic, a green farshi shalwar kameez, loose waves, barely there makeup, and a pair of chunky rectangular glasses. Simple, but clearly effective. Those glasses, though, became the real headline.

Why People Can’t Stop Bringing Up Kiran Rao

As soon as the event photos hit social media, everyone seemed to see the same thing: Kiran Rao. People flooded the comments, drawing parallels to the Bollywood director and Aamir Khan’s ex-wife. "She looks just like Kiran Rao," someone wrote. Another person chimed in: "Aamir Khan ki biwi vibes." The glasses were the tipping point “Her whole vibe changed, now she’s Pakistan’s Kiran Rao,” one fan insisted.

Preity, Rakhi, and Everything In Between

Turns out, not everyone agreed with the Kiran Rao take. A good chunk of people decided Hania looked more like Preity Zinta. Then there were the wildcards who brought up Rakhi Sawant for good measure. If anything, it just shows how one look can trigger a hundred different reactions online. Through it all, her fans kept the energy positive, gushing over how easily she rocked the traditional vibe.

The Asim Azhar Buzz

It’s not just her fashion choices that have people talking. Hania is also the focus of fresh dating rumors with singer Asim Azhar. The two were just seen traveling together across the US for Asim’s concert tour. They posted a few matching shots on Instagram, and fans are convinced they’re taking their relationship public.

What’s Coming Up for Hania

Work wise, Hania’s got everyone waiting. Rumor has it she’s teaming up with director Badar Mehmood for a new drama on Geo Entertainment. There’s no official word yet, but fans are already hyped.

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