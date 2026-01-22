Who is Asim Azhar? Pakistani singer to marry Meri Zindagi Hai Tu actress Hania Aamir soon?

Hania Aamir Wedding: Even though there have been a lot of rumours regarding Hania and Asim's 'Nikaah' in 2026, there is no official date announced for the supposed couple. Neither Hania and Asim have not given any confirmations or denials about their romantic relationship or marriage rumours.

Hania Aamir-Asim Azhar Wedding: Hania Aamir, the Pakistani actress, is undoubtedly one of the most discussed stars in the world and there is no doubt about it. She has been winning over hearts with her acting and natural beauty. In fact, Hania has built a huge fan base in India with the help of dramas such as Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Mere Humsafar, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, etc. She has also worked with Diljit Dosanjh in Sardaarji 3, which is why Hania definitely knows the trick of being in the news.

Is Hania Aamir getting married?

Now, Hania Aamir has become the talk of the town regarding her personal life. Reportedly, the Pakistani actress is ready to say goodbye to her spinster status. Hania is, in fact, getting married, and the news has gone viral. The next moment, people started to guess who the lucky man would be to marry Hania. Recently, it has been said that Hania will marry Asim Azhar in a lavish wedding this year. Hania and Asim have been in the news constantly ever since the rumours started.

Who is Asim Azhar?

Asim Azhar is a Pakistani artist who excels in multiple areas like singing, songwriting, music and acting. One of his popular songs is Jo Tu Na Mila. He was born in October 1996. His dad is a musician, music producer and keyboardist, and his mom is the famous actress Gul-e-Rana. Interestingly, Asim Azhar happens to be the one who has sung the title song of Hania's current popular show Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, in which Bilal Abbas Khan is also a part.

Hania Aamir-Asim Azhar wedding

Even though there have been a lot of rumours regarding Hania and Asim's 'Nikaah' in 2026, there is no official date announced for the supposed couple. Actually, neither Hania and Asim have not given any confirmations or denials about their romantic relationship or marriage rumours.

