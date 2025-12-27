Happy Birthday Salman Khan: Bhai fever takes over Mumbai as fans father outside his home; 'Aaj toh...' [Viral Video]

Salman Khan's birthday craze has taken over Mumbai. Read ahead to know more.

It’s a significant day today as it’s Bhai’s birthday, and for all his fans, it’s more of an emotional day rather than just a celebration. Bollywood’s favorite superstar, Salman Khan, turned 60 on December 27, 2025, and as expected, the love for him again showed that his association with everyone is not limited to cinema only. Early morning saw a massive gathering of people outside his Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments. Videos emerged from outside the Galaxy Apartments. One of the users uploaded pictures of the event and described it as, "Huge Crowd At The Outside Of Megastar #SalmanKhan's House Galaxy Apartment (sic)." The atmosphere was a culmination of the dedication and love that the fans had been displaying for a long time. Another fan summarized the atmosphere by posting, "Bhai ka birthday hai, aaj toh Galaxy Apartment ke bahar mela lagega! (sic)."

Salman Khan’s fans take over Bandra

"Bhai ka birthday hai, aaj toh Galaxy Apartment ke bahar mela lagega! ?"#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/phnPBNqXIS — Mudassir Nazar (@Mudassirnazar25) December 26, 2025

As per a report on Times Now, Salman decided to ring in this occasion in a low-key manner. He reportedly celebrated his 60th birthday with his loved ones at his farmhouse in Panvel. Though his fans awaited him in Bandra, Salman decided to keep this day low-key by celebrating it with those around him, which he has been doing more often in the past few years.

Mumbai also joined in celebrating the superstar. Bandra-Worli Sea Link was colored with Salman’s colors on his birthday. The images and videos of this landmark glowing at night soon spread on social networking sites, with fans declaring it to be a apt tribute to a man who remained a part of Indian pop culture all along.

Shera’s message for Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shera (@beingshera)

Salman Khan’s post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Only a few days before Salman was to turn 60, he posted some of his gym pictures with an enthusiastic message: "I wish i could look like this when i am 60! 6 days from now (sic)." The pictures quickly went viral. Someone commented: "Excuse me sir, this post just raised my heartbeat." Farah Khan also reacted, saying, "Lookinggggg?."

