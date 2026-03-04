ENG हिन्दी
Happy Holi 2026: Abhishek Bajaj makes sure Ashnoor Kaur remains safe during public appearance, fans call him 'true...' [Viral Video]

Happy Holi 2026: As the recent video of Abhishek and Ashnoor continues to trend this Holi, fans can't stop chatting about their chemistry and mutual respect.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 4, 2026 10:24 AM IST

Happy Holi 2026: The festival of colours became unforgettable for fans when Abhishek Bajaj made a public appearance with Ashnoor Kaur. But what caught everyone’s attention wasn’t just the festive vibe, but Abhishek’s thoughtful gesture that has now gone viral. As fans gathered to pose with them, a few followers tried to get close to Ashnoor to click selfies and photos.

Check out the video below...

What does VIRAL video suggest?

As evident from the viral video, Abhishek and Ashnoor - with their faces smeared with Holi colours - were happily posing for paps. But since it was a public appearance, their fans gathered in huge numbers.Things turned chaotic when fans tried to come closer for selfies and photos. Amid the excitement, Abhishek stepped in to ensure Ashnoor was comfortable and safe. He created a safe space around her, and even asked fans to not get too close. This protective side is Abhishek didn’t go unnoticed.

How have fans reacted to viral video?

Abhishek maintained a calm but alert presence by Ashnoor's side which is also being lauded by their fans. As soon as their video started circulating widely on social media, fans lauded him for his respectful and caring behaviour. Netizens were quick to call him a 'true gentleman'. Other viral comments included:

