Hardik Pandya grabs attention after Mahieka Sharma hugs him, doesn't let go of her hand [Viral Video]

Mahieka Sharma and Hardik Pandya's fans were left surprised when their new viral video captured their flawless chemistry. Read on to know what the viral video is about.

Model and actor Maheika Sharma is making headlines after a video of her warmly embracing cricketer Hardik Pandya went viral across Instagram and other social media platforms. As evident from the viral video, Maheika walked up to Hardik with a big smile before giving him a tight hug. What further caught everyone’s attention was how Hardik continued holding onto his hand. In the video, Hardik looks calm and smiles politely as Maheika interacts with him. Meanwhile, Maheika and Hardik's fans continued to recording the viral moment.

Check out the video here

Mahieka kisses Hardik after India's T20 World Cup win

On March 9, amid the massive cheers and celebrations, Hardik shared a romantic moment with Mahieka after India’s T20 World Cup victory. Hardik was seen celebrating the big win with girlfriend Mahieka on the field. As evident from viral video, Mahieka rushed towards him, hugged him hug and gave him a sweet peck on his cheek. A visibly happy Hardik later referred to Mahieka as his “lucky charm”. For the unversed, India managed to defeat New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 9 to win the T20 World Cup for the third time. While chatting with the host broadcaster after the big win, Hardik spoke about the support he has been getting from his girlfriend, Maheika. “This is the victory I have always lived for. This is why I have played cricket. I want to win trophies. I want to win as many trophies as I can. In 2024, I had said that whatever trophies I play for, I will win. And I believe that. This trophy is a validation of that,” Hardik had said.

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma is a model and actress, and remains active. The 24-year-old Mahieka enjoys 41.6k followers on Instagram. According to FPJ, she had studied at Navy Children School in New Delhi from 2014 to 2018. Later, she shifted to Gujarat for Bachelor's in Economics and Finance at Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (2018–2022). She also studied Community Psychology at Maryland in the US. She had reportedly featured in Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi.

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