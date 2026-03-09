Hardik Pandya shares T20 World Cup victory hug with Mahieka Sharma; duo sparks engagement rumours as she FLAUNTS her diamond ring

Mahieka Sharma's diamond ring sparks engagement rumours with Hardik Pandya after the T20 World Cup final as the couple share an emotional hug on the field.

Mahieka Sharma, the girlfriend of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, may be disputing rumours that they are engaged, but during the T20 World Cup finals, her stunning diamond ring was once again the talk of the town. Mahieka joined Hardik on the field to celebrate, portraying the role of a devoted girlfriend. A brilliant diamond ring that has long been the subject of controversy was spotted being proudly displayed by the beauty. Social media users are sharing pictures of Pandya standing next to Sharma, who is holding his hand and grinning at the audience, as he is dressed in the Indian tricolour.

Hardik-Mahieka share emotional hug

Photographers also caught the couple sharing an emotional embrace on the pitch, with Sharma planting a kiss on the cricket player's face. Fans speculated that the engagement rumours could be real after all because of Sharma's diamond ring, even though the couple had no problem showing off their intimacy in front of the cameras.

Fans wonder if the ring is...

When fans and social media users started speculating about the ring, Sharma had denied being engaged. After images and videos from their special pooja ceremony went viral online, many people assumed the beauty was engaged to the cricket player. In the videos, the pair was seen performing a puja ritual in front of three or four priests while dressed in identical traditional garb.

Rumours that the couple may have advanced their relationship are strengthened by her appearance at the game, sitting in the VIP box, and wearing the ring.

After winning the Cup, Pandya told the media that he wanted to win ten more ICC championships in the following ten years. Speaking after the title win, the Indian all-rounder said, "I have 10 more years left in me, and I want to win 10 more ICC titles. That's my goal. [on winning at home and defending the title] It's quite emotional. Because of winning the WC in India, the excitement of the people is amazing. The effort we have put in... From yesterday, I knew we are champions. The only self-belief I had was that there was no other result. Losing wasn't a thought."

