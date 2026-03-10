Hardik Pandya walks hand in hand with Mahieka Sharma, fans go wild [Viral Video]

India recently emerged as the first team to defend its T20 World Cup crown. And Hardik played an instrumental role in it.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is making headlines again. Reason? The star all-rounder was recently seen walking hand in hand with actress and model Mahieka Sharma. And their video clip has gone viral on social media. Fans have been quick to react after photos and short clips of the two surfaced online. As expected, it has created both excitement and curiosity among fans. On March 8, following India's big win - T20 World Cup - Hardik Pandya had an adorable moment that stole the spotlight. Hardik celebrated the important win with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma right on the field. Mahieka ran towards Hardik, hugged him and gave a peck on his cheek.

How have Hardik-Mahieka's fans reacted?

In the viral visuals, Hardik and Mahieka can be seen walking out of the airport in Mumbai. They held each other's hands and walked towards the car while the fans around kept on screaming his name in excitement. Within minutes, their video went viral across social media platforms. Fans were quick to share their thoughts and reactions. Many fans dropped heart emojis, and also showed their excitement over their excitement. One user reacted, "Gazab". Another fans commented, "Wow She looks mesmerizing". Next post read, "sona bechke pital khareeda hai".

Did Hardik Pandya call Mahieka his lucky charm?

India recently emerged as the first team to defend its T20 World Cup crown, and Hardik played an instrumental role. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India had won against New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8. This was India's third win at the T20 World Cup. After the victory, Hardik had talked about the support he has been getting from his girlfriend, Maheika. He said that ever since she entered his life, he has been winning nonstop. “This is the victory I have always lived for. This is why I have played cricket. I want to win trophies. I want to win as many trophies as I can. In 2024, I had said that whatever trophies I play for, I will win. And I believe that. This trophy is a validation of that,” Hardik had said

