Hardik Pandya’s GF Mahieka Sharma goes into mom-mode, protects son Agastya from paps at Wankhede Stadium: 'Disturb ho raha hai'

Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma was recently seen in the stands of Wankhede Stadium. She won several hearts as she cheered him. However, a new video of Mahieka has helped her garner everyone's love and attention.

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was clearly buzzing during a gripping IPL 2026 showdown, which featured Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians taking on Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders. Agreed, the action on the pitch was quite intense. But things off the field were much calmer and relaxed. In an adorable off-field moment that has now gone viral on social media, Hardik’s girlfriend, model Mahieka Sharma, was seen enjoying being a protective guardian to his son, Agastya.

Mahieka WINS hearts

Hardik’s girlfriend, model Mahieka, ensured all eyes were on her as she stood in the stands only to cheering him on with his little son Agastya by her side. Honestly, it was an adorable sight. After the, both Mahieka and Agastya were seen making their way out of the stadium together. They walked hand-in-hand. As expected, the photographers were already waiting, and the moment they stepped out, they grabbed everyone's attention. Mahieka won hearts as she went into protective mode, and gently shielded Agastya from the cameras and paps.

Also Read Hardik Pandya shares T20 World Cup victory hug with Mahieka Sharma; duo sparks engagement rumours as she FLAUNTS her diamond ring

In another video that has gone viral, Mahieka was seen holding Agastya’s hand as they approached their car. As photographers tried to follow them, she quickly asked them to give way, and ensured Agastya remained with him. “Thoda side please, Agastya ke saath hoon,” Mahieka asserted.

In the next video, Mahieka was also seen protecting Agastya from the flashing cameras. While making a request to paps to avoid using bright lights, Mahieka said it was disturbing him. “You okay?” Mahieka can be heard asking Agastya. Next, she turned towards the photographers and asked, “No lights please, sir, disturb ho raha hai usko”.

When did Hardik Pandya confirm relationship with Mahieka Sharma?

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya had somewhat confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma in October 2025. Just hours after both were seen together at the Mumbai airport, Hardik posted a string of Instagram stories which featured the 24-year-old model. This was done ahead of his 32nd birthday (October 11).

In one of the stories that went viral, Hardik could be seen posing with Mahieka on a beach which many believed was his birthday getaway. Next photo featured them in a black-and-white photograph from the same vacation. It gave his fans an insight into what appeared to be a new, happy episode in his life. He also put out photos in which he was with his son Agastya, mother and grandmother. Before Hardik made headlines for his relationship with Mahieka, he was rumoured to be dating UK singer Jasmin Walia. Jasmin too was seen cheering for him in the stadium. Later, it was reported that they had parted ways and also unfollowed each other on social media. Hardik was earlier married to actor Natasha Stankovic. In 2020, they tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony. They welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020.

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