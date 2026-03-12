Harimurali DIES at 27: Rasikan and Annan Thambi actor's death cause revealed, leaves fans shocked

Former Malayalam child actor Harimurali had gained massive popularity for his films like Rasikan and Annan Thampi. The actor was found dead at his residence.

Harimurali death: Harimurali, the popular Malayalam actor, who continues to be lauded for his impeccable performance in several movies, was found dead in his home in Payyannur. His sudden death has left many of his fans in a state of shock. A large section of his followers had grown up watching his performances in Malayalam movies of the early 2000s. According to reports, his body has been kept in the morgue of the Baby Memorial Hospital in Payyannur.

Know more about Harimurali

Harimurali is a former Malayalam child artist. He was seen in several popular Malayalam films including Rasikan, Annan Thampi, and Madambi. According to reports, he was 27 at the time of his death. He had performed in almost 50 films as a child artist and also worked as a VFX artist.

Harimurali’s early life

Harimurali had joined the Malayalam film industry when he was very young. Such was the impact of his film that he quickly rose to popularity as a child artist. During his early days, he was seen in about 50 movies. During this time, he acted with many prominent actors and directors in the industry.

What is the cause of Harimurali's death?

Going by the preliminary reports that have emerged from the local media outlets, including the Malayala Manorama, the police have called it suspected suicide. According to law enforcement agencies, Harimurali was seen hanging at his residence.

Harimurali’s popular films

Throughout his acting career as a child artist, Harimurali was seen in several Malayalam movies. All these films were a big hit with the viewers. Some of his popular films include Rasikan, Annan Thampi, Madambi, Ulakam Chuttum Valiban, Don, and Pattanathil Bhootham. Harimurali was also seen in a Malayalam film titled Amar Akbar Anthony. This film had hit theatres in 2015, in which Prithviraj Sukumaran played a crucial role.

