Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor BREAKS silence on quitting rumors: ‘I haven’t stepped back at all’

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor responds to fan asking if he quit acting. The Thar actor says he's been filming a new project since 2022 and promises it's his most unique yet. Here's why he skips mainstream roles.

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Someone on X asked Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor why he’d “stepped back from acting,” and Harsh didn’t let the rumor float around for long. The guy’s been part of films since his 2016 debut in Mirzya, so he shot right back: he’s not going anywhere. The fan called Harsh “genuinely talented” and even suggested he should look up to his dad, Anil Kapoor, for some inspiration. Harsh replied, “I’ve been working on a new one since the day Thar released.” He reminded everyone that good projects aren’t instant. Thar? That took five years. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero? Years for Vikramaditya Motwane to pull off.

Why You Don’t See Him In Multiple Films Every Year

Harsh gets it. Bollywood stars often churn out three movies a year. But the kind of stuff he chooses, Bhavesh Joshi, Thar, AK vs AK, Netflix’s Ray, isn’t meant for fast production lines. “If people want projects like those, it’s not going to happen once or twice a year,” he said. His next film has been two years in the making, and he’s shooting to wrap by June 30. It’s “his best and most unique” yet, or so he teases.

Choosing Roles, Not Headline Grabs

After Mirzya with Saiyami Kher, Harsh hasn’t bothered with mainstream Bollywood formulas. He played a vigilante in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, did a cameo in AK vs AK, and starred in the dark Western Thar. Honestly, typical scripts bore him; he likes to experiment. Don’t expect him to sign movies just to stay in the news.

The Abhinav Bindra Biopic’s Fate

Harsh was set to play Olympic shooter Abhinav Bindra in a biopic, co-produced with Anil Kapoor. After years of planning, the project was finally shelved in April 2025.

What’s Next For Harsh?

Harsh’s last release was Thar in May 2022, where he played Siddharth Kumar in the Netflix thriller produced by Anil Kapoor Films. No details yet about his new project, but if his track record is any hint, he’s all-in for quality over quantity. And he’s making sure fans know he’s still in it, no matter what the rumors say.

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