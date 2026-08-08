Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh spark dating rumours after fans spot matching details in their vacation posts

Actor Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh's recent vacation posts have grabbed the attention of fans who have spotted uncanny similarities, leading to fresh dating rumours.

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane spark dating rumours after fans spot matching details in their vacation posts

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh are once again in the news for sparking dating rumours. The stars recently posted separate snaps from what appears to be the same holiday location, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a number of similarities between their posts. The two actors have not confirmed they are dating; however, the matching details in their social media posts have once again left fans wondering if the pair were holidaying together.

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh's similar vacation posts

The Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat actor recently posted his vacation pictures on his Instagram account. One picture showed two cups of tea and the other showed the actor cooking eggs. Around the same time, Sanjeeda Shaikh also posted pictures from what seemed like the same place. In one of her photos, she was holding a cup similar to the one Harshvardhan shared on his post.

The resemblances didn’t end there. Fans also noted what appeared to be the same kitchen setup with a pan and gas stove. Also, their respective posts seemed to match with the balcony, greenery and wooden table in the background. These details were not lost on social media, where users started to speculate that the actors could be enjoying the getaway together.

Fans were really out for the matching photos. Some users pointed out the similar backgrounds in the photos, and some users pointed out the similar cups and kitchen utensils. Speculation grew as Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda were not seen together in the posts. They also did not publicly confirm that they are travelling together, but the similarities were enough for fans to draw parallels and reignite rumours all over again about their relationship.

According to media reports, their vacation spot is said to be located in Panshet near Pune. Their holiday posts are causing a stir, but this isn’t the first time Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh were rumoured to be dating. The two actors reportedly ignited the speculations by posting separate photos from a 2023 trip to Gir Forest. Fans began to wonder if their posts suggested that they were inside the same jeep for a jungle safari, but even then, neither of the actors publicly confirmed the dating rumours.

The latest social media posts from the pair have once again sparked speculation, with fans wondering if there is more to their friendship.

Sanjeeda and Harshvardhan to share screen space

The pair have also appeared on screen together. Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh's first collaboration was in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama Taish in 2020. Since then, they joined hands for a thriller, Kun Faya Kun, directed by Kushan Nandy. Tho they have maintained contact through their professional association, fans still remain curious about their personal equation.

Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda have not yet commented on the recent reports of them dating. Until then, fans will be left to wonder if the two were having a good time on the getaway together with their matching vacation pics.

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