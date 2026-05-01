‘He never said sorry’: Abhijeet Bhattacharya TALKS about Shah Rukh Khan fallout

Abhijeet Bhattacharya got real about why he stopped singing for Shah Rukh Khan. According to him, it wasn't about money or credit, so what was the real reason behind the fued between the iconic duo? Read further to know the reason.

‘He never said sorry’: Abhijeet Bhattacharya TALKS about Shah Rukh Khan fallout

Abhijeet Bhattacharya got real about why he stopped singing for Shah Rukh Khan. According to him, it wasn’t about money or credit, it came down to ego and self-respect, and it’s something they never managed to fix. During a chat with Nidhi Vasandani on her podcast, Abhijeet explained that what truly hurt was the lack of a simple apology. “Shah Rukh Khan’s ego and my self-respect caused the rift,” he said. “He’s younger than me, but when Farah Khan’s husband insulted him, Shah Rukh still hugged him. Even when Aamir Khan named his dog after SRK, they buried the hatchet and became friends.”

But with Abhijeet, Shah Rukh stayed silent. “What really pained me was that he never said sorry, not even once. He’s a big star, but couldn’t offer an apology. That stuck with me.” Abhijeet wanted people to understand this wasn’t about having a big head. He felt proud, he saw himself as Shah Rukh Khan’s voice and didn’t want to sing for anyone else. “It wasn’t about ego; it was about being deeply hurt,” he said.

Back in the 90s and early 2000s, Abhijeet basically defined romance on-screen for an entire generation. He and SRK delivered over 30 hits together, songs like “Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon” from Yes Boss, “Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha” from Main Hoon Na, and “Baadshah O Baadshah.” Their partnership ruled the playlists back then, but eventually faded out with no big drama, just quiet distance.

These days, Abhijeet’s far from retired. He’s always on the road, performing live shows packed with 90s nostalgia, and those concerts sell out fast. In 2025, he dropped some indie singles, teamed up with up and coming composers, and popped up as a guest judge on reality shows. He’s a vocal supporter of original music and isn’t shy about sharing his opinions about the industry on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan’s schedule hasn’t slowed down either. He’s busy filming King, an action-packed drama directed by Siddharth Anand, alongside Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Anil Kapoor. It’s set to hit theaters around Christmas 2026. Coming off blockbusters like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki in 2023, King looks like his next big moment. Deepika just got back on set after announcing her pregnancy, and leaked photos from their South Africa shoot are already making waves online.

Even after all they accomplished together, Abhijeet and SRK haven’t teamed up in years. And if you ask Abhijeet, it sounds like a simple “sorry” from Shah Rukh is all it would take to bring them back together.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

