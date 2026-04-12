Hema Sardesai pays an emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle: 'Her soul will return in next birth'

Hema Sardesai paid a moving tribute to veteran singer Asha Bhosle, and remembered her unparalleled contribution to music. Hema also expressed hope that the legendary singer's soul will return in another birth.

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on April 12. She was 92. Asha Bhosle's demise marked the end of an incredible and long-lasting musical journey. Her legacy continues to be one of the most iconic and impactful in the history of Indian music. The singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after she was diagnosed with chest infection. According to reports, Asha Bhosle hadn't been keeping well for the past few months. Shad had to be shifted to the ICU due to her critical condition on April 11.

What did Hema Sardesai say?

In an exclusive interaction with BollywoodLife.com, popular singer Hema Sardesai said, "Asha Bhosleji was a true legend, and God gave her a life of above 90, which is a thing we should be thankful to God for. And I wish that wherever her soul is, it is looking forward to coming back in the next birth, still singing for us and glorifying the talent that God bestowed upon her in this birth as well - fabulous voice, gorgeous singing. I think that she's out there uniting with her daughter right now, late Varsha, and also uniting with her sister late Lataji." She further added, "May their souls be blessed by God, and when their next birth comes, we await, her voice will be carried on for generations now. So I don't see it as a death of anything, it's just a body that has parted, but the soul remains with us, with that voice, and all that talent. God bless you, Ashaji, where you are, and thank you for being that soul who gave us so many, so many beautiful, beautiful songs. God bless you with the best always, wherever you are, come back soon."

Hema Sardesai has often been lauded for her energetic voice and hit songs in the 1990s and early 2000s. She gained recognition with tracks in films like Daud and Soldier. Her songs Badal pe paon hai from Chak De India and Awara Bhanware - among several other tracks - still remain popular with her fans.

A look at Asha Bhosle's journey

Asha Bhosle was into Mangeshkar family in 1933. Her journey in music kicked off extremely early. Asha was young when she started singing professionally. Asha recorded her first film song back in 1943. By the time, she reached her twenties, she had carved a niche for herself in Bollywood and emerged as a go-to voice for composers across generations. But what really made her distinct was her impressive range. In the initial years, she was typecast into lighter, cabaret-style songs. However, in the journey ahead, she went on to prove an extremely versatile singer who could sing ghazals, peppy songs and romantic tracks with perfection and ease.

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