Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal’s LATE anniversary post wins hearts, couple thanks fans for THIS sweet gesture

Read further on why Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal celebrated their first wedding anniversary two days late and how fans reminded them.

Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal’s LATE anniversary post wins hearts, couple thanks fans for THIS sweet gesture

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal just hit their first wedding anniversary, though, honestly, not on the actual date. Their anniversary’s June 4, but this year they marked it two days late after fans blew up their DMs with reminders. Hina joked about it on Instagram, which fits perfectly with how down-to-earth these two are.

Why The Two-Day Delay?

Hina and Rocky got married on June 4, 2025, in a small private ceremony. Their anniversary rolled around on a Thursday, and both of them just… forgot. Didn’t even realize until fans started flooding them with wishes. Hina addressed it straight up in her post: “Dates don’t matter, moments do. Besides our birthdays, we remember nothing. That’s how it’s always been.” She called both herself and Rocky “weirdos,” then thanked fans for keeping track better than they do.

A Look Inside The Celebration

They still celebrated, just a little late. Hina shared photos, flowers everywhere, two cakes, sweet handwritten notes, and bouquets from fans. There’s a photo of her and Rocky cutting cake together, both grinning from ear to ear. Hina said their fans truly made the day better. The post drew in tons of wishes from their TV friends, Rubina Dilaik, Nakuul Mehta, Manasi Joshi Roy, Nilu Kohli, Geeta Phogat, and plenty more.

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Hina And Rocky: A Relationship Timeline

Their story actually started back in 2014 on the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rocky was the supervising producer, Hina played Akshara. They started out as friends, then things got serious, and they ended up dating for nearly ten years. The wedding was planned for 2024 but work got in the way, so they pushed it to June 2025. Rocky admitted the delay was tough but totally worth it. Since then, the two even appeared together on Pati Patni Aur Panga, letting fans see their real-life dynamic. Through Hina’s cancer treatment, Rocky’s been right by her side. She often says he’s her rock and the most important person in her life.

Hina Khan’s Work Front

Career-wise, Hina’s always been busy. She became famous as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, then wowed everyone as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. People loved her for playing the villain. She’s done reality shows, films, music videos, you name it. After marriage, Hina’s slowed down, being choosier with work while focusing on her health. Rumor is, she’s gearing up for a comeback, and fans can’t wait to see what’s next, whether it’s TV or streaming.

So in the end, missing their anniversary didn’t matter one bit. With fans there to celebrate them, the day still felt special. For Hina, every single day with Rocky counts and the date itself? That’s just a nice little bonus.

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