Hina Khan shows TRUE STAR grace while fans swarm in Mumbai, poses CALMY for selfies [Viral Video]

Hina Khan was recently spotted out in Mumbai, and of course, fans went totally mad. Huge group of fans had gathered around her, and her reaction to all the excitement has gone viral on social media.

Hina Khan was recently spotted out and about in Mumbai. And as expected, her fans went wild. The moment her fans spotted her, they rushed towards her to get selfies and photos. Several videos of Hina Khan from her recent appearance shows the excitement firsthand. Fans couldn't contain their excitement and swarmed to get a selfie. Meanwhile, paparazzi stood nearby, and recorded the commotion. The buzz was so loud that it became slightly tough for fans to get proper photos. But Hina, who is known for her calm and composed demeanor controlled the situation.

How did Hina Khan calm frenzied fans?

Hina Khan managed the chaos by politely asking her fans, “Everybody quiet…everyone be quiet”. As she said this, Hina brought a moment of calm. Next, Hina posed calmly with fans for quick photos. She didn't disappoint anyone and posed for selfies with several fans before she rushed towards her car.

How have fans reacted to viral video?

Within minutes of the video going viral, several fans started lauding Hina. They expressed love and support for being a genuine person. However, a few Instagram users expressed concern for her being put into a tricky situation. One comment read, "Q padeshan kar rhe sab". Next post read, "Inhone keh diya media wale ho gaye chup".

Hina Khan honoured at ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes 2026

During the fourth edition of the Zee Real Heroes Awards - which was held at Fairmont Mumbai - Hina Khan Hina was celebrated as a Real Hero for her resilience. During the event, she talked about her cancer journey. She said, “Jab apko pata chalta hai, tab apko samajh mein nahi aata hai ki aap kya karein. But your pain, your loved ones, and courage let you pass those days. I kept up the courage. That’s what I did and am still doing. I have always posted on my stories that I will not stop till my heart stops.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more