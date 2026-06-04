Hina Khan SLAMS Shilpa Shinde over fake sexual harrasment claims against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain producer: 'Joke is on us'

Hina Khan reacts strongly after Shilpa Shinde reportedly admitted her sexual harassment allegations against producer Sanjay Kohli were false.

After the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde acknowledged that the sexual harassment complaint she had made against the show's producer was untrue, actress Hina Khan responded to the continuing scandal on social media. Hina said on her Instagram Story that although she usually doesn't comment on things that don't affect her, she felt compelled to do so in this instance. She strongly opposed the alleged abuse of a "sexual assault" allegation for one's own benefit during a dispute.

What did Hina Khan say about Shilpa's false sexual allegations?

Hina wrote, "Yes, using your Sex to malign someone's image in order to win during a conflict is absolutely shameful."

But she made it clear that it is perfectly acceptable to pursue justice in legitimate circumstances. Hina went on to say that she was "shocked beyond words" when she heard Shilpa admit to fabricating accusations of sexual harassment against the producer.

The actress further wrote, "But I want to talk about the 'Real Victim' here. A respected Man with a wife, a daughter and many other women in his family."

Hina Khan supports producer Sanjay Kohli

After that, Hina supported producer Sanjay Kohli, who had been accused by Shilpa. She described Kohli as a diligent producer who has worked on a number of well-known television programs. She added, "As admitted by the Female Actor, her allegations were not just baseless they were used to gain advantage, to win, to score, to claim, to settle without the utilisation of Law."

Hina expresses her shock

Hina also expressed shock that the actress who had accused him was later granted a job by the same producer. She wrote, "And even after that, the SAME producer gives the SAME show to the SAME person. Another LAUNCHPAD, another MOUTHPIECE, another RELEVANCE, another CHANCE to legitimise her Fake Claim of SEXUAL ASSAULT."

Hina asked what would happen if the actress made the same accusation in the future toward the conclusion of her message. She wrote, "What if the actor repeats it? After all the actor has been given the same show by the one she FALSELY ACCUSED." Hina concluded her statement, saying she was deeply disappointed by the entire episode, adding, "The joke is on us."

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