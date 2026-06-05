Hina Khan’s DIG at Shilpa Shinde after false claim admission, urges PM Modi to ‘Release all criminals who confess’

Read further on how Shilpa Shinde's confession about false 2016 allegations reignited her feud with Hina Khan.

Hina Khan’s DIG at Shilpa Shinde after false claim admission, urges PM Modi to ‘Release all criminals who confess’

The drama between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde just won’t die down, and Shilpa’s recent confession has thrown more fuel on the fire. Way back in 2016, Shilpa accused Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli of sexually harassing her, it was ugly, and she walked off the show in the middle of it all. The whole thing was splashed across headlines for weeks.

Hina Khan’s Scathing Response

Jump to June 2026, and Shilpa suddenly admits she made up the story. Nine years later, she says she “didn’t want to live with a lie.” Suddenly, people flipped the script, calling Kohli the actual victim of the mess. Hina Khan wasn’t having it. She slammed Shilpa’s confession, calling it “absolutely shameful” and said she was “shocked beyond words” that someone would throw around such heavy accusations just to win a work dispute. And then Hina took it a notch higher, she tagged PM Narendra Modi, the President, and the Law Minister on social media, writing, “Kindly release all the criminals who have confessed their crimes after committing them.” She didn’t stop there. “Because they have courage. Because they’re fighters. Because they stand with truth.” The final hit, “Also because nobody supported them when they committed the crime.” It was clear Hina was mocking Shilpa’s narrative.

Shilpa Shinde Hits Back: ‘Don’t Dig Up Old Graves’

Shilpa fired back in her own way, skipping Hina’s name but keeping the shade. In a video, she said people are using their personal tragedies and illnesses just to grab headlines and attention. She urged everyone to “stop digging up old graves” and insisted she stayed quiet for nine years, but couldn’t carry the lie any longer. She painted her confession as gutsy, and apparently a move to clear her conscience, not just fix PR, atleast that's what she says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)

What Sanjay Kohli’s Side Has Said

As for Sanjay Kohli, he’s kept quiet most of the time. Shilpa says she spoke to him and his wife after owning up, and apparently, they just told her to move on. Looks like there’s no legal action from his side. He hasn’t reacted to Hina’s attacks or the sudden storm.

How The Internet Is Reacting?

The internet’s gone wild. #TeamHina fans cheer her on for “calling out fake feminism” and standing up for “male victims.” Some say Hina said what everyone was thinking and that fake charges hurt real survivors. Meanwhile, #TeamShilpa says admitting you messed up takes real courage. They point out she had nothing to gain by owning up after all these years. Memes about “TV industry drama” and “PM Modi getting dragged into catfights” have taken over Instagram. Some people just want both actresses offline and the legal stuff handled in court, not in Instagram posts.

Where Things Stand Now

No word from PM Modi or the Law Ministry, and neither actress looks ready to calm down. What started as a clarification has turned into a full-blown showdown, with sarcasm, posts, and passionate fans piling in. Right now, the drama’s everywhere and there’s no sign it’s ending soon.

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