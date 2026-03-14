Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason DROPS father’s initial amid split from mother Sangeetha

Vijay Thalapathy and his son, Jason Sanjay, seem to be going through a difficult phase in their relationship amid the divorce controversy. Read on to know more.

South star Vijay Thalapathy's family is going through a tough time. Recently, his wife Sangeeta filed for divorce from him. The news came to light when Vijay was busy with his political campaign. After the news of the divorce came out, there was a lot of discussion on social media and in the film industry. Meanwhile, Vijay's name was also linked with his long-time co-star Trisha Krishnan. After these reports, another report has now come out, in which it is being said that Vijay and his son's relationship has also come to a distance.

Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason removes his father’s initial

According to the latest reports by Filmy Figures, Vijay Thalapathy's son Jason Sanjay has changed his name. It is being said that in the Tamil film industry, star kids often put the first letter of their father's name before their name. Earlier, Jason used the letter 'V' of his father's name with his name. But now he has changed it to 'S'. This step is very much in discussion, and people are seeing it as a distance in the father-son relationship. Jason made his debut with the film Sigma, and his work was also very much liked by the audience.

Another report surfaced a while ago, claiming that Jason has unfollowed his father Vijay on Instagram. Since then, there has been a dispute between the two sides. However, there has been no official statement from the family yet. However, people are constantly talking about this on social media.

Vijay’s attempts to settle the divorce case

According to reports by Tamil Filmibeat, Vijay Thalapathy does not want to prolong the case. He wants the divorce case to be resolved quickly with mutual consent. He is said to have spoken to his wife several times in this regard. According to reports, Vijay has offered a huge alimony of around Rs 250 crore for the divorce settlement. The amount is being told for his wife, Sangeeta, and his two children, Jason Sanjay, and Divya Sasha. However, it is not yet clear how this amount will be distributed.

What did Sangeetha say in the divorce file?

In her divorce petition, Sangeetha has alleged that Vijay had an extramarital affair with an actress. She said Vijay used to accompany the actress on foreign trips and also at public events. The actress used to post his pictures on social media, which caused a lot of grief and embarrassment to her and her children. According to Sangeetha, she had found out about Vijay's relationship in 2021. Although Vijay assured many times, this relationship did not end. That's why, after 27 years of marriage, she has now decided to divorce.

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