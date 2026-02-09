Who Is British-Pakistani national Tabinda Sanpal? Wife of Indian Billionaire SHOCKS Internet with EXPLOSIVE reveal on…

Netflix's latest show teaser showcases the royal lifestyle of the high-profile Indian community living in Dubai. One of the revelations of Billionaire's wife Tabinda goes viral on social media. Read on to know more.

The teaser of Netflix's upcoming reality show Desi Bling has started a huge discussion on social media as soon as it came out. The show will showcase the luxurious life of rich Indians living in Dubai. In the teaser, a statement has come out which has surprised people. Tabinda Sampal, the wife of Indian-origin billionaire Satish Sampal, has revealed that her husband gifts her 3 kg of gold every year. After this statement, people on the Internet are talking about both the show and the couple.

What was Tabinda Sampal’s shocking revelation on Netflix’s Desi Bling show?

Tabinda Sampal made this revelation in a very spontaneous way in the teaser of the show. She said that Satish Sampal is very fond of buying gold and takes three kilograms of gold for her every year. In her words, “Satish loves buying gold. He buys me 3 kilos of gold every year.”

Watch it here:

All about Netflix show Desi Bling

The teaser showcases the royal lifestyle of the high-profile Indian community living in Dubai. Expensive houses, luxury cars, designer clothes and jewellery worth crores have been showcased in the show. The show Desi Bling features not just Tabinda and Satish Sampal, but many big names. The film also stars Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash. Dubai-based businessman Rizwan Sajan, who is the founder and chairman of Danube Group, is also a part of the show. This show shows the life of Indians who have earned big names and wealth by living abroad.

Who are Satish Sampal and Tabinda Sampal?

Satish Sampal was born in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Today, he is the chairman of Anax Holding, which has a strong foothold in Dubai in many sectors such as real estate, financial markets, hospitality and media. Satish Sampal left India at a very young age and started his business in Dubai. Tabinda Sampal is a British-Pakistani national and enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Satish and Tabinda Sampal's one-year-old daughter Isabella has also previously been in the news on social media after the couple gifted their daughter a custom-made pink Rolls-Royce.

