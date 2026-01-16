Honey Singh apologises after backlash over ‘Gaadi Mein S*x Karo’ remarks, fans react 'Bolte bolte bhi...' [Viral Video]

Yo Yo Honey Singh has landed himself in a controversy over a statement he made at a recent Nanku and Karun concert in Delhi. The rapper has finally apologised for his mistake.

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has landed himself in a controversy over a statement he made at a recent Nanku and Karun concert in Delhi. His statement drew a lot of criticism on social media, after which he issued a public apology by releasing a video. In the video, which was shared on Instagram on Thursday, Honey Singh said that he went to the show only as a guest and his intention was not to hurt anyone. Honey Singh said in his video that recently he had a conversation with some gynecologists and sexologists. Doctors told him that today's generation, especially Gen Z, is falling prey to STDs due to unprotected sex. That's why he wanted to make young people aware of safe sex. He said that after seeing the youth present in the concert, he felt that they should give this message in their own language so that the matter can be easily understood.

Honey Singh apologises for his mistake

Honey Singh further said that his aim was only to make the youth aware of the use of condoms and safe sex. He thought that the way today's young generation understands the language of OTT and films, it should be spoken in the same manner. But his words were misunderstood by many, and his language was considered objectionable. He was criticised on social media.

In the video, Honey Singh said, "Lekin won bhasha kayio ko bohut buri lagi. Main aap sab se maafi maangta hoon jingo meri who bhasha buri lagi. Mera kisiko thes pahuchane ka koi maqsad nahi tha. Insaan ek ghaltiyo ka putla hai.” He also assured that he will take special care of his words from now on and will speak something on a platform only after thinking.

Honey Singh said he won’t repeat his mistake

Honey Singh also said that in the future, he will take care of what and how to say to whom. Honey Singh promised that he will control his language and will not make the same mistake again. He said, "Main koshish korunga aaj k baad aesi ghalti dobara na ho. Main apni zabaan pe niyantran rakhunga jab main koi baat bounga aur kisko bolunga, kis tarah bolunga. Aap sabse maafi. Aapka apna Yo Yo Honey Singh, isi tarah pyaar dete rahiye.”

Netizens reaction

Netizens were not happy with Yo Yo’s comment. One of the users said, “Yo Yo Horny Singh. His rise to fame began with a vulgar song that reduced Indian women to mere sexual objects. That track brought him money and attention because it catered perfectly to what an Indian perverted audience enjoys. That, essentially, is his core identity.” Another user commented, “I guess it’s time for him to disappear again.” A comment read, “Your intentions were good.”

Honey Singh’s controversial remark in Delhi concert

In fact, during the concert, Honey Singh had made an obscene comment about the cold of Delhi and advised the youth to have sex in the car, as well as use condoms. The video went viral on social media, following which a complaint was lodged against him. Many users questioned his language and thinking. After the growing protest, Honey Singh finally apologized and admitted his mistake.

