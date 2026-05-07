Honey Singh DENIES singing ‘Volume 1’, Delhi HC seeks affidavit: ‘No such event happened’

Read further to know how Yo Yo Honey Singh pushed back hard against claims that he performed the controversial song Volume 1 at a Delhi concert and what's the next step in this case now.

Honey Singh DENIES singing ‘Volume 1’, Delhi HC seeks affidavit: ‘No such event happened’

Yo Yo Honey Singh pushed back hard against claims he performed the controversial song Volume 1 at a Delhi concert. In the High Court hearing, his lawyer Rajshekhar Rao told the judge straight up: the concert never happened. Honey Singh, through his lawyer, put it even more simply “No such event happened. I did not sing.” Now, the court wants him to put that statement on paper with a formal affidavit.

The Allegation He’s Denying

The original accusation is pretty specific: Honey Singh allegedly performed Volume 1 at Indira Gandhi Stadium on March 1, 2025, for nearly 50,000 people. His team flat-out denied it and demanded real proof, asking for any audio or video that shows him singing the track at that event. So far, there’s nothing out there confirming he was on stage or that the show even took place.

Why ‘Volume 1’ Landed in Court

This whole thing started when an organization called Hindu Shakti Dal took Honey Singh and Badshah to court, arguing that the lyrics of Volume 1 are “obscene, vulgar, and derogatory” toward women. They want the song, any remixes, and every online link wiped from the internet. Their petition also claims the track is still floating around online and was performed live which is what stirred up this latest round of controversy.

What The Delhi HC Said

The court didn’t mince words. They called Volume 1 “grossly vulgar” and “obscene,” saying material like this can’t exist unchecked in a civilized society. The judge ordered all versions remixes, tracks, and links taken down from digital platforms right away. Notices have already gone out to both singers, and the court expects full cooperation.

What Happens Next

Now, Honey Singh needs to file an affidavit before the next hearing on May 19, 2026, making his denial official. It’s a simple move for him, but it tosses the ball back in the other side’s court, they’ll need solid evidence if they want to prove their claim. Until then, the court has two sides locked in: one says Honey Singh performed in front of thousands, the other says the whole thing was made up. The bigger debate about lyrics, artistic freedom, and digital responsibility rolls on, but right now, for Honey Singh, it comes down to writing a single denial and letting the facts hopefully speak for themselves.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

