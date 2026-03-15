Honey Singh’s Delhi concert controversy: VIRAL video shows staff and fans in brutal fight; fans react 'Paaji ke concert pe kyun...'

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Delhi concert wasn't just high on music, but chaos too. According to reports, a fight broke out between fans and sponsor crew.

Honey Singh Delhi Concert Controversy: Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh began his My Chapter- India Tour in Delhi on March 14 by holding a concert at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium (IGI Stadium). Several videos that have gone viral on social media shows his flawless performances. For his fans in Delhi, the rapper crooned several popular songs including Desi Kalakaar, Blue Eyes, Sunny Sunny, Lungi Dance, Millionaire, Dope Shope and Brown Rang, among others. While his fans were happily grooving to his tracks, a section of the viewers got involved in a fight with the show's sponsor team.

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Fight Erupts at Honey Singh’s Delhi Concert

According to a viral video that was shared by a journalist on his Instagram handle, an intense fight had happened between sponsor crew members and a section of viewers during Honey Singh’s concert. As evident from the video, both were aggressively hitting each other. Even though they kept fighting, the singer - oblivious of what had happened - continued performing. Within minutes, Delhi Police intervened to control the situation.

Honey Singh apologises after being slammed for remarks at Delhi show

In January this year, Honey Singh was slammed on social media. Reason? A video clip from his guest appearance at a concert went viral. It had the the singer making explicit comments about intimacy during Delhi winters. Within minutes, he was slammed for using "crude" and "inappropriate" language.

Honey was quick to say that many people were offended by what he said. "Lekin won bhasha kayio ko bohut buri lagi. Main aap sab se maafi maangta hoon jingo meri who bhasha buri lagi. Mera kisiko thes pahuchane ka koi maqsad nahi tha. Insaan ek ghaltiyo ka putla hai". He added, "Main koshish korunga aaj k baad aesi ghalti dobara na ho. Main apni zabaan pe niyantran rakhunga jab main koi baat bounga aur kisko bolunga, kis tarah bolunga".

What did Honey Singh say?

Honey made the comment at Nanku and Karun's concert in Delhi. In the viral video, Honey Singh says, “B*******d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein **** mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein sex karo, Dilli ki thand mein"

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